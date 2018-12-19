ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  You Will Be Surprised With The Weight Loss Results Of This Strategy: Know More

You Will Be Surprised With The Weight Loss Results Of This Strategy: Know More

The study showed that individuals who participated in mindfulness training as part of an intensive weight management programme lost three kilograms of weight in six months.
  By: IANS  Updated: Dec 19, 2018 03:49 IST
2-Min Read
You Will Be Surprised With The Weight Loss Results Of This Strategy: Know More

Mindfulness has huge potential for achieving and maintaining good health: experts

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Mindfulness is a mind-body practice
  2. It requires awareness of state of mind and immediate environment
  3. It can help in achieving good health and overall well-being

Mindfulness training could be the key to support weight loss in individuals with obesity, thereby facilitating healthier eating behaviours, as per a new study.

Mindfulness is a mind-body practice where individuals learn to achieve heightened awareness of their current state of mind and immediate environment in the present moment.

The study showed that individuals who participated in mindfulness training as part of an intensive weight management programme lost three kilograms of weight in six months than others who participated in obesity management programme.


RELATED STORIES

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

Fatty liver or liver steatosis is a common liver disease and the most important causes are overweight and high alcohol consumption.

Which Kind Of Alcohol Is Safest For Health? Luke Tells Us This And How Much One Should Drink

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho decodes the different ways in which alcohol affects your body.

"This research is significant as we have shown that problematic eating behaviour can be improved with mindfulness application," said Petra Hansona, lead researcher and postdoctoral student from the University of Warwickshire in the UK.

"Mindfulness has huge potential as a strategy for achieving and maintaining good health and wellbeing," said Thomas M. Barber, Associate Professor at the varsity.

Focus should be on enabling the populace to make appropriate lifestyle decisions and empowering subsequent salutary behaviour change, said Barber.

For the study, the team examined weight loss among a small group of people who were attending the multidisciplinary tier 3 weight management programme.

Findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, showed that individuals who attended only one or two courses lost, on average, 0.9 kilograms (2 pounds) during the same period.

Conversely, those who did not complete the course tended to weigh more than those who finished the group mindfulness course.

"Individuals who completed the course said they were better able to plan meals in advance and felt more confident in self-management of weight loss moving forward," said Hanson.

Obesity worldwide has nearly tripled since 1975, according to the World Health Organisation. As of 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults worldwide met the criteria for overweight or obesity. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Does Your Child Have A Cleft Lip And/Or Palate? Here's What You Should Know
Himalaya Lip Care Launches 'Ek Nayi Muskaan'

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

You Will Be Surprised With The Weight Loss Results Of This Strategy: Know More

Delhi Air Quality Becomes Very Poor Again After Slight Relief

Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES