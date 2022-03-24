Troubled With Hair Fall? Do Include These 5 Vitamins In Your Diet
Keep these vitamins in mind and include them in your diet for healthy hair growth.
Vitamin A moisturises the scalp and helps keep the hair healthy
Losing hair is not a new problem anymore. Many people find themselves helpless when they start losing hair out of the blue. Your hair is a clear reflection of your personality. As a result, excessive hair loss can be concerning and have a negative impact on self-esteem. Hair loss could be caused by a variety of factors, including a lack of certain nutrients or vitamins in the body. But, regardless of the cause, the most essential thing is to figure out how to fix the problem. A video on the Instagram handle, “Nutrition by Lovneet”, outlines the five important vitamins needed to avoid hair fall.
1) Vitamin A
Vitamin A moisturises the scalp and helps keep the hair healthy. It also helps the skin glands produce an oily substance called sebum. Vitamin A can be obtained from spinach, carrot, tomato, sweet potato, mango, papaya.
2) Biotin
You may not hear about it frequently, but Biotin (B7) or Vitamin B, is one of the best nutrients when it comes to maintaining the health of the hair. It is believed that your body doesn't produce enough red blood cells when you lack biotin. That's the reason why less oxygen travels through your scalp. This results in depriving your scalp of nourishment leading to hair fall. You can increase your biotin intake from egg yolk, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, milk, cheese, and yogurt.
3) Vitamin C
Free radicals can be harmful to the body in many ways. They may cause your hair to age. Vitamin C plays a role here. Known as a powerful antioxidant, it protects against the oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Vitamin C also helps the body in absorbing iron, a necessary mineral for hair growth. Strawberries, peppers, guavas, and citrus fruits are all good sources of Vitamin C.
4) Vitamin D
Low levels of Vitamin D may lead to alopecia, a technical term used for hair loss. Vitamin D receptors help in forming new hair follicles, leading to the growth of hair strands. Some of the best sources of Vitamin D are sunlight, egg yolk, mushrooms.
5) Vitamin E
The benefits of Vitamin E are similar to those of Vitamin C. Vitamin E is also rich in antioxidants and helps in reducing oxidative stress and hair fall. Sunflower seeds, almonds, spinach, and avocados are loaded with Vitamin E.
Take a look at the video here:
So, if you are facing hair loss, make a conscious choice from now onwards and include these vitamins in your diet.
