Yoga: Sick Of Winter Cold? Try These Yoga Poses To Keep Your Body Warm

As soon as winter hits, we all attempt various methods to stay warm in the chilly climate. However, there are other ways to keep the body warm besides having a cup of your preferred hot beverage in bed. Exercise is the best method to stay warm and fit during the winter. Yoga is a discipline and kind of exercise that has numerous advantages for the mind, body, and spirit.
Yoga is a science of healing that can offer the extra layer of warmth you need during the winter and is not simply a successful method of weight loss. Yoga can be successfully done at home. Continue reading as we share the best yoga poses to keep your body warm in winter.
Try these yoga poses to keep the body warm:
1. Sirsasana
- Sit on the floor with your left leg folded in (how you would normally sit with your legs folded)
- Place your right leg straight facing front
- At this point, your left foot should both be pointing toward the right and your right foot should be pointing at the front
- Now take both of your arms and use them to hold your right leg
- At this point, your head should be facing your right leg, hence the name ‘head-to-knee pose'
- Hold this position for a few seconds and release slowly
- Repeat this on the other side and do 4-5 sets
2. Kumbhakasana
- Kneel on a yoga mat
- Your palms should be facing the ground while you position your hands directly in front of you at a shoulder distance
- To get onto your toes, take a step back and try to balance yourself
- Make sure your body is positioned in a straight line, without any upward or downward curves
- Take many deep, slow breaths while maintaining this position for about five breaths, and then slowly exhale
3. Uttanasana
- Stand straight
- Now, slowly bend forward
- The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)
- Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.
- At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs, the top of your head facing the floor
- Repeat this a few times in small intervals
4. Setu Bandhasana
- Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
- Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
- With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
- Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
- Press your feet firmly into the ground
- To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
- Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
5. Sarvangasana
- In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
6. Marjari Asana & Bitilasana
- Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)
- Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure
- While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso
- Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back
- While you do that, look toward the ceiling
- Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute
Practice these poses to keep yourself healthy and warm through the winter season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
