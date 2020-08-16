Yoga: Know The Importance Of Yoga For Your Physical and Mental Health
Yoga can help you boost both mental and physical health in various ways. Read here to know the benefits of yoga for your overall health and how to start practicing yoga daily.
Yoga can help you maintain a healthy weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yoga can help you best stress
- practice yoga daily for better health
- Yoga can help maintain a healthy weight
As a practice, Yoga can elevate your physical body to its peak performance, while calming and de-stressing the mind. Yoga enables a metamorphosis of your body, mind, and spirit. This traditional technique builds a powerful connection between the mind, body and spirit allowing a new you to emerge. Yoga can help you fight the risk of several diseases. It can also support your weight loss process and physical fitness. Yoga plays a significant role when it comes to your mental health. It can help beat stress and may help in keeping the symptoms of mental health issues like depression, anxiety and more at bay.
Benefits of yoga for physical and mental health
You can start with the basic Surya Namaskar completing 3-5 cycles initially. Gradually build this up to as many as 21 or more per day, and follow this up with Pranayama and Meditation for holistic wellness.
Surya Namaskar
Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation comprises of a total of 24 counts, done with 12 steps for each side. As Surya Namaskar represents the energy of the Sun, which is said to be contained in the right side of the body, the Surya Namaskar hence begins with the right leg. Repeat the same twelve steps to the left side to finish one complete cycle. Start with a minimum of 4-5 cycles and increase it gradually.
Also read: Surya Namaskar Variations: Try These For Better Stamina, Endurance And Flexibility
Meditation
Meditation is also a highly recommended practice as this influences the rate at which your body can heal itself. Meditation techniques can improve your mood, calm your mind and help relax you.
To practice this, seat yourself in a comfortable pose. During the meditative process, with every inhale, this shield allows you to welcome all the positive energies of the world into you. And, as you exhale you release unwanted toxins, miseries, and negativity from within you.
Khand Pranayama
This powerful pranayama affects the functioning of different systems of the body and affords countless benefits. This pranayama will help you develop physically, mentally and emotionally.
Formation
Sit down in Dandasana, keep your back straight and breathe for some time.
Fold your legs in Sukhasana and prepare your mind for the practice
Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Vajrasana, Ardhapadmasan, Padmasana or Siddhasana) Ideal posture is Poorna Padmasana
Straighten your back and close your eyes
Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)
As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts
Without retaining the breath in your lungs, exhale twice
Duration You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for 1-2 minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.