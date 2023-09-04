Yoga: Follow This Morning & Night Yoga Routine For Better Overall Health
In this article, we discuss yoga asanas you can practice in the morning and at night.
Yoga can help relax the mind and also improve energy levels
Practising yoga can relax the nervous system. Morning yoga is a wonderful way to start your day. Our body responds kindly to movement after 7-8 hours of sleep, and our mind is open and receptive to encouraging thoughts and messages.
Yoga can also help you fall asleep quickly and feel refreshed and ready for the day ahead through deep breathing, extended stretches, and soothing poses. Keep reading as we share yoga asanas you can practice in the morning and at night.
Yoga asanas to perform in the morning
1. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
2. Marjaryasana-bitilasana
- Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)
- Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure
- While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso
- Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back
- While you do that, look toward the ceiling
- Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute
3. Trikonasana
- Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface
- Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward
- The heels ought to be parallel to one another
- Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat
- You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso
- Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side
Yoga asanas to perform before bed
1. Viparita karani
- In this pose, you are required to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
2. Savasana
- Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
3. Setu Bandhasana
- Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
- Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
- With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
- Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
- Press your feet firmly into the ground
- To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
- Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
Follow these yoga morning and night routines for better overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.