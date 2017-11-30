Why You Should Stop Worrying About How Much Sex Others Are Having?
Studies have shown that people who frequently compare their sex life with others' tend to experience lower sexual and romantic satisfaction while having sex.
Comparing your sex life with others indicates lack of empathy
How often have you been bugged because of the "amazing sex" your friend told you he/she had last night? Does it bother you that your friend or any acquaintance tells you about how wild they get on bed, or if their score increases every day? Well, their sexual narcissism should not be your concern because the day someone tells them that they are not the sex kings that they assume themselves to be, their life is going to come at a dead end!
As part of 3 separate studies conducted by researchers from the University of Toronto and York University, the effects of sexual narcissism were examined to determine what it affect had on both the parties. The study also determined how happy were people sexually, in their relationships and the last time they compared their sexual life with someone else.
People who like boasting off about their sex life turned out to be the ones who enjoyed making comparison to people who they deem to be inferior to them sexually. They were also the ones who reported lower sexual and romantic satisfaction when they thought of someone who could be better skilled at sex, than them.
Furthermore, these were the ones who were affected the most when they heard about someone else having more sex than them.
The study also stated that on an average, people spend at least 18 days on making such comparisons.
Hence in all circumstances, one must avoid such comparisons to continue having a healthy sexual and compatible relationship with your partner. Every individual tends to have varied sexual energies and tendencies, and comparing your partner with someone else's partner isn't really fair. It is indicative of lack of empathy and we're sure, none of you want to be that!
