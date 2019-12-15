World Tea Day: Try These Teas For Effective Weight Loss
World Tea Day: Bringing a minor change in your lifestyle can easily help you overcome many health issues. Shedding those extra kilos by sipping up the hot infused tea can be the best bliss ever. Here are best teas for weight loss.
World tea day: Sipping some teas can help in weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Teas are loaded with several health benefits
- Some teas can also support weight loss
- Teas can also help you control high blood pressure
Hectic work schedules and erratic eating patterns often leads to weight gain, heart problems and other health issues. Bringing a minor change in your lifestyle can easily help you to overcome these health problems. Shedding those extra kilos by sipping up the hot infused tea can be the best bliss ever. Drinking tea has been associated with many health benefits, including protecting cells from damage and reducing the risk of heart disease. By consuming these 5 teas will help you to reach your target faster.
Weight loss: 5 teas which can help you lose weight
1. Cinnamon Tea
Cinnamon is the most commonly found spice in the kitchen and a hot cup of cinnamon tea will help in weight loss by reducing some of the bad effects of eating high-fat foods and enhances your metabolism. Its effect on blood glucose levels can also help your body ultimately lose weight. Cinnamon also, stimulates the digestive system, useful in weak digestion reduce muscle soreness, decrease menstrual pain. A cup of cinnamon tea at night will help you in many ways.
2. Dandelion Tea
24% of women in their reproductive age in India suffer from PCOS which often leads to weight gain. Dandelion is an effective liver detoxifier and bile flow stimulant. Dandelion tea helps in cleansing the liver and detoxification of the kidneys. It is one of the best teas which work effectively towards weight loss.
3. Moringa Tea
Moringa have a large tree native to North India. Moringa comes from the drumstick tree, and it is the only tree in north India which can be used in wholly. It is an excellent source of essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. It cleans the body by removing the bad cholesterol from the body. Therefore it can reduce fat formation and enhance fat breakdown which can result in weight loss. Moringa have many other benefits too like it can protect the liver for medicinal drug side effects, can also help in stomach related problem and makes your digestion better.
4. Chamomile Tea
Chamomile tea comes from daisy flower of the Asteraceae plant family and it has been used as a natural remedy for several health conditions. It is a caffeine-free alternative of black tea and green tea. It can also help in treating digestive issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhoea, and colic as it is rich in antioxidants. Chamomile is regarded as a sleep inducer and is also beneficial in reducing inflammation, decrease anxiety and reduce stress. The infusion also aids digestion which is very important for a better sleep.
5. Garcinia Cambogia Tea
Demanding work hours, less workout and a major change in the lifestyle are leading many towards obesity and weight gain. A hot cup of Garcinia Cambogia tea is a perfect rescue for managing the weight. Garcinia Cambogia is a fruit which helps in reducing the appetite, block fat production and also keeps a check on blood sugar and cholesterol levels. A cup of this tea will help you shed that extra fat.
(Inputs by Nitish Jha, Founder, Healthy Souls a beverage company which focuses on weight loss and other lifestyle diseases like insomnia, Obesity, hypertension, digestive issues etc.)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
