World Sleep Day 2022: Having Difficulty Sleeping At Night? Beat Insomnia With These 5 Tips

World Sleep Day 2022: Having Difficulty Sleeping At Night? Beat Insomnia With These 5 Tips

World Sleep Day 2022: Insomnia is a common disorder that makes it hard to fall asleep. Here are some tips to help you combat it
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 18, 2022 10:52 IST
2-Min Read
World Sleep Day 2022: Having Difficulty Sleeping At Night? Beat Insomnia With These 5 Tips

An irregular sleeping pattern is a big cause of insomnia

It's no secret that getting a good night's sleep is essential for maintaining our mental and physical health, making better life decisions, and producing our best work. According to health experts, we need at least eight hours of sleep each night to work at our best. But, it is also true that an increasing number of people are not getting inadequate sleep, often because of the choices they make. This results in insomnia and fatigue. Inadequate sleep also leads to several other health issues, including a greater risk of heart disease, diabetes and emotional disorders .

Some common causes of insomnia include stress, an irregular sleep schedule, poor sleeping habits, mental health disorders like anxiety and depression, physical illnesses and pain, medications, etc. Also, the symptoms of insomnia are sleepiness during the day, fatigue, feeling grumpy and facing problems with concentration or memory.

To avoid health complications because of insomnia, a common disorder that makes it harder to sleep or even wake up and not be able to get back to sleep again, here's what you need to do:


1) Maintain regular sleep hours

An irregular sleeping pattern is a big cause of insomnia. It is far more beneficial to go to bed and get up roughly at the same time every day. Doing this will programme the body to sleep better. Picking a time when the body is likely to get tired and feel sleepy is advised.

2) Get a peaceful sleeping environment

Ensure that your bedroom is the part of the home where the environment is peaceful, without disturbance or noise. Control aesthetics like temperature and lighting to aid your sleep.

3) Exercise regularly

Moderate and regular exercise is one of the best ways to rejuvenate the body. It not only makes you feel fresh but also makes the body feel tired. Even swimming and walking are great ways to relieve some of the tension built up over the day. However, do not exercise closer to bedtime.

4) Cut down beverage intake and don't smoke

Tea, coffee, energy drinks, or colas contain caffeine, a stimulant that can disrupt your sleep. So, avoid drinking them in the evening. Instead, a glass of milk or herbal tea can be a good choice and will help you sleep better.

5) If you cannot sleep, get up and do something relaxing

Initially, despite trying these tips, you might struggle to sleep. If you cannot sleep, get up and do something that you find relaxing until you feel sleepy. Don't stay in bed lying down and worrying about it.


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

