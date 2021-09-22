ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Rose Day 2021: Know History, Significance And Importance For Cancer Patients

World Rose Day 2021: Know History, Significance And Importance For Cancer Patients

World Rose Day is observed in the memory of Melinda Rose from Canada. Melinda Rose was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer when she was 12 years old.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Sep 22, 2021 02:00 IST
World Rose Day is observed on 22 September every year

World Rose Day is observed on 22 September to give hope and spread cheer among people fighting cancer. Most cancer treatments are harsh on the body both physically and mentally. Therefore, it is essential to provide the right support to the patients. It is also essential to keep the patients cheerful and motivated. Rose Day attempts to bring happiness to the lives of cancer patients by offering roses, cards and gifts. It also tries to spread awareness about cancer detection, cures, treatments and types of cancer.

World Rose Day 2021: History and significance

Rose day is observed in the memory of Melinda Rose from Canada. She was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer when she was 12 years old. After the diagnosis, she never gave up hope of defeating cancer.


While the doctors had given her just a few weeks, she went on to live for six months. During her fight with cancer, Melinda Rose wrote verses, little notes and e-mails to give hope to other cancer patients. Her fight also touched the lives of many.

Rose day is observed in remembrance of a 12-year-old Canadian girl Melinda Rose
Photo Credit: iStock

To mark this day people send roses to cancer patients and caregivers in the memory of Melinda Rose. As mentioned earlier, the fight against cancer can be emotionally and physically straining use this day as an opportunity to encourage cancer patients. Small gestures like sending a rose can provide emotional support to the patient.

As a rose is a symbol of tenderness, love and care, spread cheer and hope by giving a rose to cancer patients and their caregivers.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

