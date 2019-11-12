World Pneumonia Day 2019: 4 Quick And Effective Home Remedies To Get Relief From Pneumonia Symptoms
Pneumonia Day: If pneumonia symptoms are giving you a difficult time, you can try these home remedies that offer relief from cough, congestion, chest pain, fever and other pneumonia symptoms. Try these pneumonia home remedies over and above treatment recommended by your doctor.
World Pneumonia Day: Home remedies cannot treat pneumonia, but can definitely help in curbing its symptoms. On the occasion of World Pneumonia Day today, November 12, we are going to talk about some effective home remedies that can help in managing pneumonia symptoms. These remedies are not a replacement to medicines and other treatment measures recommended by doctor. They can be used as complementary therapies that can improve symptoms and also speed up the recovery process. Keep reading to know some effective home remedies to control cough, chest pain, headaches, fever and other symptoms of pneumonia.
World Pneumonia day: how to control pneumonia symptoms at home
1. Salt water gargle: This is the one effective remedy for sore throat, throat pain, constant cough and other symptoms caused by pneumonia. Take half a glass of lukewarm and add a pinch of salt in it. Gargle several times a day to get relief from cough and other symptoms. Ginger tea, ginger honey lemon tea and tulsi tea are other effective home remedies to control cough and congestion.
2. Turmeric tea or latte for chest pain: Anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can be effective in curbing pneumonia symptoms like chest pain. The traditional haldi doodh or turmeric latte can also give a boost to your immunity and speed up the recovery process from pneumonia. You can also make turmeric tea by adding ingredients like honey, lemon and turmeric in hot water, to get relief from chest pain.
3. Lukewarm compress for fever: This remedy can be helpful in case you are experiencing fever. Take a small towel, dip in it warm water and do a lukewarm water compress on forehead. Repeat as often as you like.
4. Warm fluids for chills: Experiencing chills is a common pneumonia symptom. Drinking warm fluids, hot water, vegetable or chicken soup can help in controlling chills caused by pneumonia.
These simple yet effective remedies can offer relief from pneumonia symptoms and help you recover from it quickly. Make sure that you don't give up or compromise with the treatment recommended by your doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
