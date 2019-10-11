World Obesity Day 2019: Here's How Yoga Can Help You Lose Weight And Fight Obesity
World obesity day 2019 tries to form action plans which can help people maintain a healthy weight. Yoga focusses on a balanced state of living without the inclusion of fad diets or other such unscientific techniques. On this day here are the best yoga poses to start your weight loss journey.
World Obesity Day 2019: Yoga along with a balanced diet can help in weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Obesity Day is observed on October 11
- Avoid packaged food items to maintain healthy weight
- Combine yoga with a balanced diet containing vegetables and fruit
World Obesity day is observed on October 11 each year. This day was established in 2005 to stimulate and support practical actions which can help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight. About 30% of the total world's population or approximately 2.1 billion people suffer from obesity. A person is obese when their Body Mass Index is higher than 30, calculated in relation to their height and weight. Apart from putting the individual within the easy grasp of an early death from stroke, heart attacks, diabetes etc., it also affects the quality of life. Women who are pregnant face the risk of complications during delivery which can lead to health problems for both mother and child.
Yoga as a holistic approach towards weight loss focusses on a balanced state of living without the inclusion of fad diets or other such unscientific techniques. Combine yoga with a balanced diet containing vegetables and fruit, and avoid packaged food items including fruit juices, and carbonated drinks.
World Obesity Day 2019: Begin your weight loss journey with yoga
1. Surya Namaskar
With just 12 counts for each side (left and right), this is the world's most popular and effective method. It uses the whole body be it back or forward bending, core strengthening etc. You can employ the Sun Salutation technique and practice it to begin your weight loss journey to fulfil your objectives of fitness and fine health.
Direction: Face the sun.
Ideal time to practise Surya Namaskar:
- 4:00 - 5:00AM
- Before the sun rises or while the sun is rising
- 6 am, 12 pm or 6 pm
Benefits of Surya Namaskar:
- It works as a holistic body workout to maintain health with an added spiritual touch
- Balances and stimulates all the organs in the body, including endocrine, respiratory, etc
- Creates good energy in all of the body parts
- The immune system gets stronger
- Helps you build power and strength in your body
- The whole nervous system is awakened and activated.
- Enhances your analytical and reasoning skills
- By removing carbon dioxide and replacing it with fresh oxygen, there is an increase in the flow of oxygenated blood to the brain, resulting in better mental clarity
- Surya Namaskar involves an alternate flexing of the spinal column backwards and forwards. The spine and muscles of the back are exercised in a way which presses and gently massages the kidneys.
- Enhances your analytical and reasoning skills
Also read: World Obesity Day 2019: 5 Lifestyle Mistakes That Can Put You At Risk Of Obesity
2. Chandra Namaskar
Chandra Namaskar has an explicit effect on the Ida nadi or the lunar channel of the body. A regular practice of Chandra Namaskara regulates the ida nadi and balances it. As the Ida Nadi is connected to the right side of the brain, all the right brain functions are enhanced. There are 14 steps to half a cycle of Chandra Namaskar which begins with the Left side, when you repeat it to the Right, it completes one full cycle of 28 counts.
Benefits:
- Strengthens muscles and joints
- Improved complexion
- Ensures a better functioning digestive system
- Helps combat insomnia
- Ensures regular menstrual cycle
- Useful in treatment of frozen shoulders
- Improves flexibility of the hips
- Reduces blood sugar levels
- Reduces stress levels
- Tones the entire body
- Improves digestion and reduces constipation
- Eliminates stomach ailments
- Promotes balance between both sides of the body
Also read: Weight Loss: 5 Best Ways To Tackle Obesity Naturally
3. Anulom Vilom - Alternate Nostril Breathing
Sit in a comfortable position of Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana. Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes to focus on your breath. Place your palms on your knees facing upward (in Prapthi Mudra)
Technique:
Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril. Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left. This makes one cycle.
The art and science of Yoga which has been proven to reduce stress further cuts the risk of over-eating, emotional-eating, and binging. Yoga aims at bringing harmony between the body and the mind. In this way, the practice of asanas, pranayama and meditation will bring effects that are more long-term and lasting in nature.
Also read: Top Experts Give 8 Tips To Prevent Obesity
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.