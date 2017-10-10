ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  World Mental Health Day 2017: Tips To Make Your Work Environment Stress Free

World Mental Health Day 2017: Tips To Make Your Work Environment Stress Free

World Mental Health Day 2017: This day is dedicated to the knowing and understanding the importance of mental health issues and spreading awareness about it. This year, let's learn how to make work environment stress free.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 10, 2017 03:58 IST
2-Min Read
World Mental Health Day 2017: Tips To Make Your Work Environment Stress Free

World Mental Health Day 2017: Make workplace stress free with these tips

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Physical and mental health are intertwined together
  2. Having a tech-savvy workplace puts lesser work load on man power
  3. Allow employees to talk about their problems and expectations

World Mental Health Day is a day dedicated to the importance of mental health issues and spread awareness about it. This day is celebrated worldwide on the 10th of October. With open discussions on mental disorders and the measures being taken for prevention and treatment services, this day is all about how physical and mental health are intertwined together. Every year the day follows a specific theme and this year's theme is mental wellness at workplace. We all know how important it is to have a pleasant and healthy work atmosphere around us.

From the decor to the interpersonal relations of employees, every factors affects work efficiency. And the most important factor amongst all factors is stress. Stress is that one factor which rules all others. If everything is in place but stress is not being managed well, all your effort for making your office super cool goes in vain. World Mental Health Day 2017, let's learn how to make work environment stress free.

1. Improve work life balance

RELATED STORIES

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'

'Here's How You Can Inculcate Healthy Sleeping Habits In Your Child'


Make your work place tech-savvy. This will help in reducing excess stress on your man power. A tech-savvy work place is able to generate more output in lesser time. As a result, targets are met easily and stress on employees gets lower with time. Flexible schedules and remote methods can be used, improving work life balance.

2. Employee assessment and redefining jobs

This is when you can carry out an assessment to check if all employees are assigned jobs that they are good at. After this assessment, employees can be updated to their jobs. This would help the employees to enjoy their jobs and perform better.

3. Compensation strategy

Low salaries and lesser number of benefits are very discouraging for employees. And when work stress increase, situations end up getting worse. This is when you need to give your employees benefits, pay them well and trust us when we say that this will eventually pay you back with better work and higher profits. Mutual benefit!

4. Employee development programs

Train your employees, try and get them familiar with the advancements and improvements in your sector. This can be achieved through employee development programs. Help them get acquainted with newer, easier techniques so work can become easier and stress at workplace can decrease.

5. Let employees speak for themselves too

Allow your employees to speak for themselves. Allowing them to talk about their own problems and their expectations from the company and suggestions for growth will act as an asset for the company. Moreover, allowing employees to do the same will bring down their stress if something at work is bothering them greatly.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------