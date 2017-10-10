World Mental Health Day 2017: Tips To Make Your Work Environment Stress Free
World Mental Health Day 2017: This day is dedicated to the knowing and understanding the importance of mental health issues and spreading awareness about it. This year, let's learn how to make work environment stress free.
World Mental Health Day 2017: Make workplace stress free with these tips
HIGHLIGHTS
- Physical and mental health are intertwined together
- Having a tech-savvy workplace puts lesser work load on man power
- Allow employees to talk about their problems and expectations
World Mental Health Day is a day dedicated to the importance of mental health issues and spread awareness about it. This day is celebrated worldwide on the 10th of October. With open discussions on mental disorders and the measures being taken for prevention and treatment services, this day is all about how physical and mental health are intertwined together. Every year the day follows a specific theme and this year's theme is mental wellness at workplace. We all know how important it is to have a pleasant and healthy work atmosphere around us.
From the decor to the interpersonal relations of employees, every factors affects work efficiency. And the most important factor amongst all factors is stress. Stress is that one factor which rules all others. If everything is in place but stress is not being managed well, all your effort for making your office super cool goes in vain. World Mental Health Day 2017, let's learn how to make work environment stress free.
1. Improve work life balance
Make your work place tech-savvy. This will help in reducing excess stress on your man power. A tech-savvy work place is able to generate more output in lesser time. As a result, targets are met easily and stress on employees gets lower with time. Flexible schedules and remote methods can be used, improving work life balance.
2. Employee assessment and redefining jobs
This is when you can carry out an assessment to check if all employees are assigned jobs that they are good at. After this assessment, employees can be updated to their jobs. This would help the employees to enjoy their jobs and perform better.
3. Compensation strategy
Low salaries and lesser number of benefits are very discouraging for employees. And when work stress increase, situations end up getting worse. This is when you need to give your employees benefits, pay them well and trust us when we say that this will eventually pay you back with better work and higher profits. Mutual benefit!
4. Employee development programs
Train your employees, try and get them familiar with the advancements and improvements in your sector. This can be achieved through employee development programs. Help them get acquainted with newer, easier techniques so work can become easier and stress at workplace can decrease.
5. Let employees speak for themselves too
Allow your employees to speak for themselves. Allowing them to talk about their own problems and their expectations from the company and suggestions for growth will act as an asset for the company. Moreover, allowing employees to do the same will bring down their stress if something at work is bothering them greatly.