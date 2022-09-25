World Lung Day 2022: These Foods And Drinks Will Help You Detox Your Lungs
World Lung Day 2022: On the occasion of World Lung Day, know about these food items and drinks that can help in keeping your lungs healthy and free of toxins.
World Lung Day 2022: Ginger honey lemon tea is one of the best detoxifying drinks for lungs
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of lung health. And, this year, the theme of World Lungs Day highlights “Lung Health for All”. Every year, on September 25, the day is observed to spread awareness about the importance of lung health. This year, the Forum Of International Respiratory Societies has decided to look into the following areas to close the gap. “1.The global burden of the major respiratory diseases and the impact of COVID, with a focus on lower- and middle-income countries. 2.The importance of early detection and screening. 3. Reducing inequalities in screening, diagnosis and treatment of chronic lung conditions.”
And, today, we have prepared a list of certain food items and drinks that can help keep your lungs healthy.
Refer to these five healthy food items to detox your lungs:
1. Garlic
There's a reason why garlic is an important part of Indian cuisine. A little bit of garlic in your food on regular basis works like magic for your overall health. The food item has anti-inflammatory properties and a high level of allicin helps to fight infections.
2. Apples
Yes, if you've been underestimating the power of apple till now, it's time to rethink. Try to include this humble fruit in your diet. Apples have nutrients, high fiber, and are low in calories. This fruit can benefit your respiratory system and strengthen immunity.
3. Lentils
These are rich in magnesium, iron, copper and potassium. All these nutrients are great for the functioning of your lungs. You must savour black beans, cowpeas, dried peas, lentils, red kidney beans, garbanzo beans, and soybeans.
4. Tomatoes
Tomatoes have citric acid and are rich in vitamin C. You can use this bright red food item in curries or even in salads of your choice. Certain studies have proved that tomatoes improve the functioning of the lungs.
5. Turmeric
This is one of the healthiest spices found in every Indian household. Turmeric has curcumin which is quite effective for the lungs.
Here are about five simple drinks to keep your lungs healthy:
This could be one of the easiest ways to detox since you can easily include it in your morning ritual every day. Ginger is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, honey, on the other hand, is known for reducing the frequency of cough and lemon has immune-boosting properties.
2. Green tea
The health benefits of this refreshing drink are known to everyone. Yes, it has gained a lot of popularity these days. People also seek help from green tea for weight loss. However, you should know that this herbal tea is packed with antioxidants that help in decreasing the inflammation in the lungs.
3. Licorice (Mulethi) root tea
Very few people know this but this tea made up of mulethi works wonders for your lungs. Yes, it reduces cough, congestion and even fever. It can be used as a detox drink that can keep your lungs clean.
4. Masala chai
Do you like masala chai? Right from reducing cold, cough, and throat infections to keeping your lungs healthy, this drink, loaded with ginger, cinnamon, clove, black pepper, cardamom and tulsi, offers multiple benefits.
This is one simple drink that can be easily prepared at home. The ingredients required for this one include ginger, cinnamon stick, tulsi leaves, oregano leaves, cardamom, fennel seeds, ajwain and jeera.
Hope now you have an idea of how to keep your lungs clean and healthy.
