World Humanitarian Day 2022: Date, Theme And Significance
The United Nations has decided to use digital art to narrate stories of people in need and those who help them.
World Humanitarian Day is observed on August 19. The day aims to spread awareness about the need for humanitarian assistance worldwide.
As per the official website, this year's Humanitarian Day “builds on this metaphor of collective endeavour to grow global appreciation of humanitarian work.”
The campaign shines “light on the thousands of volunteers, professionals and crisis-affected people who deliver urgent health care, shelter, food, protection, water and much more.”
Significance:
The United Nations has decided to use digital art to narrate stories of people in need and those who help them. At the centre of the campaign, the international body said, is a series of beautifully illustrated aid worker profiles. These profiles narrate the breadth and depth of humanitarian work and collectively symbolise the wider humanitarian village.
As per the data projected by United Nations, 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022. The number has witnessed a significant rise from 2021 when the figures were 235 million, the highest figure in decades. The United Nations and partner organizations aim “to assist 183 million people most in need across 63 countries, which will require $41 billion.”
History:
A bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Iraq's Baghdad led to the death of 22 humanitarian workers. The UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello was among the dead. The attack took place on August 19, 2003. Five years later, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution designating August 19 as World Humanitarian Day.
World Humanitarian Day is a campaign by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
