World Hemophilia Day: Causes And Symptoms Of The Disease In Which Blood Does Not Clot Normally
World Hemophilia Day: Hemophilia is a rare disease in which the blood does not clot normally because of lacking sufficient blood clotting proteins. Read here to know common causes and symptoms of this condition.
World Hemophilia Day: Hemophilia occurs most commonly in boys
World Hemophilia Day is observed on April 17. Hemophilia is a rare disorder in which the blood does not clot normally. This occurs because the blood lacks sufficient blood-clotting proteins. A person with hemophilia may bleed for a longer time in case of injury. Small cuts are usually not as problematic. A major concern in a person with severe deficiency of the clotting factor protein is deep bleeding inside the body, especially in the knees, ankles and elbows. This internal bleeding can damage your organs and tissues and can be life-threatening.
World Hemophilia Day: Know the causes and symptoms
Causes of hemophilia
- Hemophilia can be genetic. It can also occur when the body experiences a deficiency in certain blood particles.
- When you bleed, the body normally pools blood cells together to form a clot to stop bleeding. The clotting process is encouraged by certain blood particles.
- Most forms of hemophilia are inherited. Having said that, about 30% of people with hemophilia have no family history of the disorder. In these people, an unexpected change occurs in of the genes associated with hemophilia.
- Acquired hemophilia is rare variety of the condition which occurs when a person immune system attacks clotting factors in the blood. It can be related to pregnancy, autoimmune conditions and in rare cases cancer and multiple sclerosis.
Symptoms of hemophilia
Signs and symptoms of hemophilia depend on the level of clotting factors. If your clotting-factor is mildly reduced, you may bleed only after surgery or trauma. Spontaneous bleeding occurs in case your deficiency is severe.
Symptoms of spontaneous bleeding incude:
- Blood in urine or stool
- Nosebleeds without a known cause
- Unexplained irritability in infants
- Many large or deep bruises
- Excessive and unexplained bleeding from cuts and injuries or after surgery or dental work
- Unusual bleeding after vaccinations
People with severe hemophilia can experience bleeding in the brain with a simple bump on the head. However, this is a very rare case scenario and is one of the most serious complication of hemophilia. It can also result in painful or prolong headache, sleepiness or lethargy, repeated vomiting, sudden weakness or clumsiness, convulsions or seizures.
If you experience these symptoms, you must visit a doctor. Also, do not delay visiting your doctor if your bleeding does not stop after injury. You should also go for a diagnosis if you swollen joints that are hot to touch and painful to bend.
Inheritance of hemophilia
Faulty gene is located in x chromosome in most common cased of haemophilia. We inherit two sex chromosomes, one from each parent. A female inherits x chromosome from her mother and an x chromosome from her father. Male inherits x chromose from mother and y choromsome from father. This means that hemophilia occurs commonly in boys and is passed from one mother to son through mother's genes, according to mayoclinic.org.
Hemophilia is treated with regular replacement of the specific clotting factor which is reduced. If not treated, it can lead to complications like deep internal bleeding, infection, damage to joints, and adverse reaction to clotting factor treatment.
This World Hemophilia Day, let's pledge to increase awareness about hemophilia, importance of its treatment and early diagnosis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
