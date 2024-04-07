World Health Day 2024: Tips For Healthy Bones At Every Age
The theme for World Health Day 2024 is 'My health, my right.'
World Health Day is observed annually on April 7th to mark the founding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948. The theme for World Health Day 2024 is 'My health, my right.' According to the World Health Organisation, this theme aims to promote the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to health services, education and information. It also focuses on promoting access to drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions and freedom from discrimination to all sections of society.
World health Day acts as an opportunity to refocus on our health. It promotes ways to take care of our health and overall well-being.
As healthy bones are essential for maintaining our quality of life from childhood to old age, On World Health Day 2024, here are some tips to keep healthy and strong bones at every age:
Tips for healthy bones:
1. Frequent Bone Density Testing
To determine your bone health and osteoporosis risk, consider having a bone density test starting at age 50 (or earlier if you have risk factors). This may manage preventive efforts and aid in the early detection of bone loss.
2. Keep Your Weight in Check
Obesity can put stress on your bones and joints, while being underweight increases your risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures. A balanced diet and frequent exercise will help you reach your desired weight.
3. Consuming a healthy well balanced diet
Since calcium is essential for healthy bones, make sure your diet contains a range of calcium-rich foods, such as dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt), leafy green vegetables (kale, spinach, collard greens), fortified cereals, tofu, almonds, and sardines. To help your body absorb calcium, you should also include foods like egg yolks, fortified milk, orange juice, and cereals, as well as fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), into your meals. Try to get as much sunlight as possible to encourage the body's natural production of vitamin D. At every age, these food choices promote healthy bones and strong bones overall.
4. Active and healthy Lifestyle and regular physical activities
Maintaining ideal bone health throughout life requires frequent physical activity in addition to an active and healthy lifestyle. Exercises involving weight bearing are especially advantageous because they support the development and maintenance of bone density. Exercises that put stress on the bones, such walking, running, dancing, hiking, and resistance training, cause them to progressively get stronger and denser. To get the maximum advantages, try to get in at least 30 minutes of weight-bearing activity most days of the week. Exercises involving weight bearing improve cardiovascular health, mental health, and general physical fitness in addition to improving bone health.
5. Avoid Smoking and Limit Alcohol consumption
Bone deterioration can be a result of heavy alcohol intake and regular smoking. It is always recommended and suggested to Give up on smoking and restrict your alcohol consumption for healthy bones.
(Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Associate Director - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Max Hospital, Vaishali)
