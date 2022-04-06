World Health Day 2022: Find Out The Date, Theme, And Significance Of The Day
World Health Day is celebrated to raise global awareness onpeoples general health and well-being.
World Health Day 2022: A theme is chosen for this date that highlights an area of concern for WHO
World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to commemorate the creation of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. This year, on World Health Day, in the face of a pandemic, a polluted planet, and rising diseases including cancer, asthma, and heart disease, WHO will focus on critical efforts needed to keep humans and the planet healthy, and build a movement to create societies centred on well-being.
World Health Day 2022 Theme
Every year, a theme is chosen for this date that highlights an area of concern for the WHO. The theme for World Health Day 2022 is ‘Our Planet, Our Health'. The WHO also released a video highlighting the “interconnectedness between human health and that of the planet” to support the theme.
According to the WHO, more than 13 million people die each year around the world due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis, which is the world's single greatest health concern. The climatic crisis is also a health emergency.
World Health Day History
In 1948, the WHO organised the first World Health Assembly, which urged for the formation of a World Health Day. The first World Health Day was held on April 7, 1950, and it has been celebrated annually on that date since. The day's main purpose is to raise awareness about a particular health issue and highlight that it's a priority and an area of concern for the WHO.
World Health Day Significance
World Health Day is a chance for people and authorities all over the world to focus on important public health issues. Since its inception at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and implementation in 1950, World Health Day has attempted to raise awareness of a specific health subject. This has brought to light significant health issues such as mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change over the last 50 years. The day is commemorated with events that go beyond the day itself, and it serves as an opportunity to draw global attention to these critical elements of global health.
