World First Aid Day 2021: 5 Must-Haves In Your First Aid Kit

World First Aid Day 2021: 5 Must-Haves In Your First Aid Kit

World First Aid Day 2021: The day is aimed at promoting awareness on the importance of first aid and how it is crucial in saving lives in critical situations.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Sep 11, 2021 11:48 IST
2-Min Read
World First Aid Day 2021: 5 Must-Haves In Your First Aid Kit

The theme for World First Aid Day this year is "First aid and road safety"

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. World First Aid Day is observed on second Saturday of September
  2. Bandages should be a part of your first aid kit
  3. Do not forget to add tablets for fever, loose motion and flu to your kit

World First Aid Day is celebrated every second Saturday of the month of September. This year, the day falls on September 11. It was first announced in 2000 by The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), is aimed at promoting awareness on the importance of first aid and how it is crucial in saving lives in critical situations. IFRC, for the last 100 years, have been working on first aid services all over the globe. To mark the importance of the day, we have listed out five essential items that are a must in any first aid kit. Take a look.

World First Aid Day 2021: Add these 5 essentials to your first aid kit

1. Antiseptics


Liquid antiseptics are used to prevent further infections as they kill the germs and prevent minor injections. After applying it to a wound, we feel a burning sensation initially. It is suggested that we should use it in small amounts.

2. Cotton, preferably sterile

A ball of sterile cotton is a must for any first aid kit. It is used as padding to cover up wounds and also is used for cleaning the injuries with antiseptic liquid.

3. Bandages

Bandages are a must. In case of a deep cut, bandaging is required to stop the intrusion of germs. It is always advised to properly clean the wound and then apply the bandage.

21r3nb5o

Keep cotton and bandages in your first aid kit
Photo Credit: iStock

4.Tablets for fever, loose motion and flu

It is advisable to carry tablets for common sicknesses. In a video, Dr Monica Mahajan, Director of Internal Medicine at Max Healthcare, said that medicine for fever, common cold and other sicknesses should be kept in a first aid kit, both for travelling and at home. 

5. Anti-allergy pills 

Allergies can happen anytime, anywhere and through anything. People, who are prone to allergies, are advised to keep their respective medicines in their first aid kit. While travelling, dust allergy can be an issue, and that's why medicine for dust allergy is a must.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT



