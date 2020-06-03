World Environment Day 2020: Know The Theme And Significance
World Environment Day 2020: The theme for World Environment Day is biodiversity- a call to action to stop the loss of specials and degradation of natural world, both of which are accelerating.
World Environment Day 2020 focuses on the importance of reviving nature
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Environment Day is being celebrated since 1974
- World Environment Day 2020 theme is biodiversity
- Columbia is hosting the event this year
World Environment Day 2020 is observed on June 5. The day is meant to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. World Environment Day is being celebrated since 1974 every day. On this day, governments, businesses, celebrities and citizens focus on environmental issues and their probable solutions. The day is hosted every year by a different country. And this year, the host is Columbia in partnership with Germany.
World Environment Day 2020: Theme and Significance
The theme for World Environment Day is biodiversity- a call to action to stop the loss of specials and degradation of natural world, both of which are accelerating.
Currently, as many as one million plant and animal species are at the risk of extinction. Most of this is because of human activities. (source: Worldenvironmentday.global). The decisions that people make now will determine the kind of world your future generations will inherit.
The idea is to understand that young people have a role to play in preventing the loss of biodiversity and preserving nature for our future.
This World Environment Day focuses on Nature. "The foods we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the climate that makes our planet habitable all come from nature," it states.
Amidst the global pandemic, it is of crucial importance to realise the importance of nature. "It's time to wake up. To take notice. To raise our voices. It's time to build back better for People and Planet. This World Environment Day, it's Time for Nature," the website further reads.
This World Environment Day, learn to share the knowledge with your communities and pledge towards creating a better environment for yourself and the future generations.
