World COPD Day 2020: Know Theme, Significance And History More

World COPD Day is observed on every third Wednesday of November. This year the day falls on 18 November 2020. This day aims to create awareness about COPD and ways to reduce the burden. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a term used to define a group of progressive lung diseases. The most common types are emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Someone suffering from COPD may experience symptoms like difficulty in breathing, cough mostly with mucus, wheezing, chest tightness, frequent respiratory infections, unintentional weight loss and fatigue. These symptoms usually worsen with time.
According to WHO estimates, 65 million people have moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). More than 3 million people died of COPD in 2005, which corresponds to 5% of all deaths globally. The Global Burden of Disease Study reports a prevalence of 251 million cases of COPD globally in 2016.
As World COPD Day is around the corner, here's the theme, significance and history of this day
World COPD Day 2020: Theme, significance and more
The theme for the Word COPD Day 2020 is 'Living Well With COPD - Everybody, Everywhere.' This theme focuses on
This day was first observed in 2002. From 2002, various activities have been organised worldwide in more than 50 countries to spread awareness about this condition.
COPD prevention
Tobacco smoking is one of the major causes of COPD, today. Other factors include- exposure to burning fuel or chemicals at workplace. People with asthma are at a higher risk. Vaccination can help reduce the severity. Smoking should also be avoided. If you are a chain smoker, seek medical help to quit smoking immediately to prevent COPD and other adverse effects of this unhealthy habit.
