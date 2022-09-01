World Coconut Day 2022: Know Why The Day Is Celebrated
World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2 to highlight the versatility of the fruit. Member of the drupe family, coconut is one of those fruits with a wide variety of uses. From it's flesh to it's water and even the husk, the fruit is utilised in multiple ways. Coconut is mostly planted in tropical regions and is highly nutritious.
Why is World Coconut Day celebrated?
World Coconut Day is observed in the Asia-Pacific region with an aim to raise awareness about the uses and benefits of fleshy fruit. The day was first observed by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC), an intergovernmental organisation that has several coconut-producing countries including India as its members.
India is among the largest producers of coconut in the world. The fruit is grown in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.
Celebration
World Coconut Day is marked by farmers, experts and those engaged in businesses to familiarise people with the immense benefits of coconut and encourage them to use it. Events and activities are organised on this day where experts impart knowledge on various uses of coconut and its health benefits.
There are a plethora of ways you can incorporate coconut into your daily life. A fresh coconut gives you sweet and refreshing coconut water that has anti-ageing properties and even helps maintain healthy heart functions.
Coconut oil is also sourced from the fruit that can be used for cooking, nourishing the scalp, or moisturising skin. Besides this, coconut husk or coir, which is obtained from the outer shell of the coconut, has a variety of uses making ropes, plant pots, rugs, and doormats, among others.
