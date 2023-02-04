World Cancer Day 2023: Make These Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your Risk Of Cancer
World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 every year. Here are some tips from expert that can help lower one's cancer risk.
Staying physically active can help you improve overall health
Due to rapid changes in the lifestyle of people risk pattern has increased. Before 1990 the ratio of cancer was comparatively less. There was less work load; people were satisfied with their lives. Less pressure, lesser consumption of hazardous things. The case of early age cancer has increased tremendously because of consumption of alcohol, cigarettes, sleep deprivation, obesity, consumption of highly processed food etc.
Over recent decades more and more number of adults under 50's have developed cancer due to high consumption of hazardous things.
Over the past several years, studies have published showing that intermittent fasting or fasting - mimicking diet can reduce risk factors for and reverse symptoms of serious health conditions including cancer. Cancer of colon and breast has been linked to obesity, making physical activity a very important modification for cancer preventation.
Few things to cut off:
- Wrong diet
- Alcohol
- Smoking
- Excessive exposure to sun
- Being obese
- Having unsafe sex
Having healthy food and drinks can reduce the risk of cancer. Aim to have plenty of fruits and vegetables, wholegrain foods, fibers and healthy proteins. Cut back on alcohol it reduces your risk of 7 types of cancer.
Cancers in young adults that are linked to obesity-
- Kidney cancer
- Uterine cancer
- Colon cancer
- Gall bladder cancer
- Multiple myeloma
- Pancreatic cancer
- Rectal cancer
Due to smokers people surrounding also have higher risk of accumulating cancer due to passive smoking. Second hand tobacco smoke, at work during leisure, in educational institutes or in public seating's.
Leading a happy and positive life is one of the best ways to prevent any disease including chronic diseases such as cancer. Taking up short hobbies, ensuring work life balance, doing physical activities, eating limited sugar, removing time for yourself which will help you lead a better life. Look after your mental health and stay connected with your loved ones.
(Sheetal Shaparia is a lifestyle coach)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
