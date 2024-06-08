World Brain Tumor Day 2024: Do Not Ignore These Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Brain Tumor
Brain tumors, while relatively rare, can have serious and life-altering consequences. Recognizing the early symptoms is crucial for timely diagnosis and treatment. Here's a guide to help you understand the early indicators of brain tumors so that you can seek medical advice if you notice any of these symptoms.
1. Headaches
One of the most common early symptoms of a brain tumor is persistent or severe headaches. These headaches are often worse in the morning or when lying down and may not respond to typical headache remedies. If you experience frequent headaches that are unusual in their intensity or pattern, it's important to consult a doctor.
2. Seizures
Sudden onset of seizures in someone without a previous history of epilepsy can be a warning sign of a brain tumor. Seizures can vary from mild to severe and may involve twitching, loss of consciousness, or convulsions.
3. Cognitive or personality changes
Brain tumors can affect cognitive functions and behavior. You might notice memory problems, difficulty concentrating, confusion, or significant changes in personality or behavior. These changes can be subtle at first but tend to progress over time.
4. Nausea and vomiting
Unexplained nausea and vomiting, particularly when they are more severe in the morning, can be early signs of a brain tumor. These symptoms are often caused by increased pressure inside the skull.
5. Vision-related issues
Vision problems such as blurred vision, double vision, or loss of peripheral vision can indicate the presence of a brain tumor. These problems may come on suddenly or gradually worsen.
6. Speech Difficulties
Trouble speaking, finding the right words, or understanding speech can be early indicators of a brain tumor, especially if these issues develop suddenly or progressively worsen.
7. Balance and Coordination Issues
Difficulty walking, clumsiness, or a noticeable loss of balance and coordination can signal a brain tumor. These symptoms occur because the tumor may affect parts of the brain responsible for motor functions.
8. Weakness
Weakness or loss of sensation in an arm or leg, usually on one side of the body, can be a sign of a brain tumor. This symptom might be subtle at first but can become more pronounced over time.
9. Hearing issues
Hearing loss or ringing in the ears (tinnitus) can also be early signs of a brain tumor, particularly if these symptoms affect only one ear or develop suddenly.
When to see a doctor
While these symptoms can be caused by various other conditions, it's important to take them seriously. If you or a loved one experiences any of these signs, especially if they are new or worsening, seek medical advice promptly. Early detection and treatment of brain tumors can significantly improve outcomes.
Remember, this information is not intended to cause alarm but to increase awareness. Early recognition and timely medical intervention are key to managing brain health effectively.
Conclusion
Being informed about the early symptoms of brain tumors empowers you to take proactive steps towards your health. If you notice any of the signs mentioned above, don't hesitate to reach out to a healthcare professional.
(Dr. Abhaya Kumar, Head, Neurosurgery And Consultant, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai)
