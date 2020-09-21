World Alzheimer's Day 2020: Understanding The Risk Factors For This Irreversible Condition
World Alzheimer's Day 2020: This day highlights the need to eradicate the stigma that surrounds this health condition. Here are the risk factors of Alzheimer's you need to know.
World Alzheimer's Day is observed on 21 September each year
HIGHLIGHTS
- Alzheimer's disease is the leading cause of dementia
- All memory loss does not mean Alzheimer's disease
- Symptoms of Alzheimer's gradually worsen with time
World Alzheimer's day is observed on 21 September each year. This day was launched in 1994 and each year it tries to fight the stigma that surrounds the condition. It also attempts to create required awareness about this condition. Alzheimer's is a progressive disorder that starts with forgetting recent events and later makes it difficult to perform day to day activities. Alzheimer's is one of the leading causes of dementia. In most cases, a family member or close friend is more likely to notice the symptoms of Alzheimer's. At severe stage patients with Alzheimer's disease need assistance in almost every task. On the occasion of World Alzheimer's Day 2020, here are risk factors that put you at a higher risk of this condition.
World Alzheimer's Day 2020: Risk factors you need to know
1. Age: Alzheimer's is not a part of the ageing process but people older than 65 years are at a higher risk of this condition.
2. Gender: Being a women puts you at a higher risk of Alzheimer's
3. Family history: If your parent or sibling is suffering from this condition, your risk is automatically greater.
4. Head injury: Studies have shown that there is a link between Alzheimer's risk and head trauma.
5. High blood pressure: Hypertension puts you at a higher risk of heart disease as well as Alzheimer's, as per research.
6. Unhealthy lifestyle: Lack of physical as well as mental exercise puts you at an increased risk in later life. Studies have also highlighted that obesity increases your risk.
7. Smoking: As per studies, people who smoke are at a higher risk of Alzheimer's and dementia as compared to non-smokers.
Dr. PP Ashok explains, "Alzheimer's disease is a progressive degenerative disorder which results in shrinking of the brain causing loss of memory especially for recent events. There is no cure for the disease but there are medications that can help slow the progress. Typically its incidence increases with advancing age. One needs to do all you can to prevent it by regular brain exercises. Also, stop smoking and alcohol for a healthy brain. Controlling diabetes and blood pressure and following a good lifestyle also helps in delaying this malady."
(Dr. PP Ashok, Head of Neurology, Hinduja Hospital)
