World Alzheimer's Day 2017: Top Risk Factors For Alzheimer's

World Alzheimer's Day 2017: Top Risk Factors For Alzheimer's

This Alzheimer's Day 2017, take a look at these risk factors that may trigger the chances of you developing the disease, and help yourself stay away from this dangerous disorder.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 20, 2017 04:54 IST
This World Alzheimer's day, learn about the major risk factors to the Alzheimer's disease.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 21st September is the World Alzheimer's Day.
  2. Factors as such age, gender and stress may increase chances.
  3. Smoking, head injury and genetics may also be responsible.
The World Alzheimer's Day is observed on 21st day of September each year and is a day dedicated to awareness about Alzheimer's and dimentia around the world.Also called Senile Dimentia, The Alzheimer's disease is a psychological condition that affects the way your brain functions. During the early phases, the patient may experience mild memory loss, and tend to forget things like conversations, events, and the names of people and places, and the bad news is that it just gets worse with time. People who are in the later stages of the disease may require aid for normal everyday acts as such eating, dressing, bathing etc. Although there's no rigid scientific establishment as to what causes the Alzheimer's disease, still there are some risk factors that simply raise your chances of becoming an Alzheimer's patient. This World Alzheimer's Day 2017, take a look at these risk factors that may trigger the chances of you developing the disease, and help yourself stay away from this dangerous disorder.
 
Photo Credit: iStock

1. Age

Although the Alzheimer's is not essentially a part of growing older. Still, old age may trigger your chances of getting the Alzheimer's disease considerably, say experts and research.

2. Gender

Not really something that you can control, but some studies reveal that women are 1.5 to 3 times more prone to suffering from Alzheimer's as compared to their male counterparts.

3. Genetics

Genes may also be responsible for causing the Alzheimer's disease in people. It is shown by research that people with Deterministic genes will, for sure, develop the disease if they live long enough. Generally, people with such genes develop Alzheimer's in their 30s, 40s, or 50s.

4. Family History

Well, it may just be in the family. If your parent, sibling, or child suffers from the disease, your chances of developing the same become much higher. The reason behind this could be genes, shared lifestyle factors, or even a combination of both.

5. Less Physical Activity

Lack of enough physical activity may also make you more prone to developing the disease. Moderate exercising on a daily basis may help you keep the risk of Alzheimer's at bay.

6. Head Injury

People who may have suffered head injuries in the past are more prone to getting Alzheimer's as compared to the ones who haven't.

7. Smoking

Research shows that smoking is one of those lifestyle habits that may hike one's chances of developing the Alzheimer's disease.

