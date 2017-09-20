World Alzheimer's Day 2017: Top Risk Factors For Alzheimer's
This Alzheimer's Day 2017, take a look at these risk factors that may trigger the chances of you developing the disease, and help yourself stay away from this dangerous disorder.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 21st September is the World Alzheimer's Day.
- Factors as such age, gender and stress may increase chances.
- Smoking, head injury and genetics may also be responsible.
1. Age
Although the Alzheimer's is not essentially a part of growing older. Still, old age may trigger your chances of getting the Alzheimer's disease considerably, say experts and research.
2. Gender
Not really something that you can control, but some studies reveal that women are 1.5 to 3 times more prone to suffering from Alzheimer's as compared to their male counterparts.
3. Genetics
Genes may also be responsible for causing the Alzheimer's disease in people. It is shown by research that people with Deterministic genes will, for sure, develop the disease if they live long enough. Generally, people with such genes develop Alzheimer's in their 30s, 40s, or 50s.
4. Family History
Well, it may just be in the family. If your parent, sibling, or child suffers from the disease, your chances of developing the same become much higher. The reason behind this could be genes, shared lifestyle factors, or even a combination of both.
5. Less Physical Activity
Lack of enough physical activity may also make you more prone to developing the disease. Moderate exercising on a daily basis may help you keep the risk of Alzheimer's at bay.
6. Head Injury
People who may have suffered head injuries in the past are more prone to getting Alzheimer's as compared to the ones who haven't.
7. Smoking
Research shows that smoking is one of those lifestyle habits that may hike one's chances of developing the Alzheimer's disease.