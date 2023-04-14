Home »  Living Healthy »  Workout Tips: Here's Your Guide To A Physically Active Lifestyle Even With A Busy Schedule

Workout Tips: Here's Your Guide To A Physically Active Lifestyle Even With A Busy Schedule

It can be hard to make time for your health in today's fast paced culture, when it's time consuming. These tips will help you achieve a healthy routine.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Apr 14, 2023 04:37 IST
Making healthier food choices can be a step closer to a healthier lifestyle and good health

Maintaining an active lifestyle can be challenging, especially when you have a busy schedule. The daily demands of work, family, and social commitments often leave little room for physical activity. Unfortunately, a sedentary lifestyle can lead to a whole host of health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. However, it's still possible to stay physically active, even with a hectic schedule. 

7 Tips to help you keep moving even with a busy schedule:

1. Incorporate exercise into your routine



One of the easiest ways to stay active when you're busy is to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. For instance, if you live close to work or school, try walking or biking instead of driving. You can also take the stairs instead of the elevator, or park your car further away from your destination, so you can walk the extra distance.

2. Take advantage of your lunch break

If you have a 30-minute or one-hour lunch break, use it as an opportunity to move your body. Instead of sitting at your desk or in the break room, take a quick walk around the block. You can also bring workout clothes and go to the gym, go for a swim, or take a yoga class.

3. Join a fitness class

Joining a fitness class is an excellent way to stay motivated and make physical activity a regular part of your routine. Whether it's a spin class, yoga, Pilates, or Zumba, there's a class out there for everyone. Not only will you get a good workout, but you'll also meet new people who share your passion for exercise.

4. Set achievable goals

Setting achievable goals is critical when it comes to staying physically active, especially when you have a busy schedule. Start by setting small, measurable goals, such as walking for 30 minutes a day or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. As you build momentum, gradually increase your goals until you're meeting the recommended daily amount of physical activity.

5. Make physical activity a priority

Making physical activity a priority is essential if you want to lead a healthier and happier life. This means scheduling time for exercise in your calendar and treating it as a non-negotiable commitment. Whether it's going for a run before work, hitting the gym after work, or going for a hike on the weekends, make physical activity a priority, and you'll be more likely to stick to it.

6. Get a workout buddy

Having a workout buddy is an excellent way to stay motivated and accountable. When you have someone counting on you to show up and work out, you're more likely to do it, even when you don't feel like it. You can also help each other achieve your fitness goals, share tips and advice, and have fun along the way.

7. Stay active on the weekend

The weekend is an excellent opportunity to get outside and be active. Whether it's going for a hike, taking a bike ride, or playing sports with friends, make the most of your weekends and stay active. This will not only help you meet your physical activity goals, but it will also help you de-stress and recharge for the week ahead.

Staying physically active, even with a busy schedule, is possible if you're committed and motivated. Follow these tips to improve your lifestyle. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

