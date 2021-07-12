Working From Home? Follow These Simple Tips To Stay Healthy
While working from home, it is crucial to follow all the necessary precautions to stay healthy. Here are some of these you need to know.
Eat healthy and exercise regularly while working from home
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat a healthy diet to avoid weight gain when working from home
- Exercising regularly can also help regulate blood pressure
- Also, maintain a healthy posture while sitting
Amid coronavirus pandemic, there is also a huge burden of chronic diseases that are stressing out each and every one. This, in turn, has added an additional burden on the healthcare system. Many people are unable to manage lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension and are getting admitted to the hospital with serious implications. Moreover, excruciating neck, joint, and muscle pain, obesity, anxiety, and other problems have also become worrisome. It is the need of the hour to manage these serious issues by embracing a healthy lifestyle. Know about the vital tips that can help you improve your quality of life.
Many encountered joint problems and obesity owing to the sedentary lifestyle during the lockdown. Habits like binge eating, not taking medication as suggested by the doctor, and neglecting treatment have also been a matter of concern amid pandemic.
Here are some helpful tips to cope with lifestyle diseases and stress during the pandemic
Watch your posture while you work from home. It is a no-brainer that improper posture will lead to back and neck pain. Thus, it is essential to take breaks as and when required. You can stand, walk or even stretch. Also, try to cut down on your usage of electronic gadgets. In case, you want to lift any heavy objects then squat and lift them, or else you will suffer from back pain.
Start exercising on an immediate basis. Exercising is a boon for those who want to maintain blood sugar levels, hypertension, tackle obesity, stress, and joint pain.
Stick to a well-balanced diet inclusive of all the vital nutrients. Make sure you eat fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, legumes, and pulses on a daily basis. Avoid spicy, oily, junk, canned, and processed foods. Stay hydrated and practice portion control. Do not forget to maintain an optimum weight. Say no to smoking and drinking and avoid foods with artificial sweeteners and flavors.
To de-stress, practice yoga and meditation as and when you get time. Avoid watching distressing news and don't believe in rumours based on Covid. Invest time doing your favourite things.
If you are experiencing symptoms related to poor mental health, seek help from expert timely.
(Dr Navneet Kaur is a General Physician at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Nehru Enclave, Delhi)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.