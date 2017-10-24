Drink Water Before Your Meals To Lose Weight: Here's How It Works!

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Doctors suggest that one should have a glass of water before each meal so as to see a considerable fall in their weight overtime.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 24, 2017 09:34 IST
Losing weight is no rocket science. It’s simple as long as it’ done the right way. People come up with unending advice-list on how to lose weight. We’re here with one too and an easy one. Forget about that heavyweight gym fees, threateningly exhausting workout schedules, and back-breaking exercise regimes, because water, as usual is here to make your life simpler. Water is a treasure. It offers you so much from improving digestion, giving you glowing skin to helping you lose weight. Did you just read lose weight? Well yes, you did. Water does help you lose weight and we are here to show you how.

Drinking water prior to your meals is a simple yet effective way to help you lose weight. It’s science.
Doctors suggest that one should have a glass of water before each meal so as to see a considerable fall in their weight overtime.

Learn how drinking water before having your meals can help you shed those extra pounds.
1.  Fills your stomach
Water is an appetite suppressant. So, when you gulp-down water prior to a meal, it fills your stomach up-to a certain extent. Implying, that your hunger gets partially satisfied, so when you actually sit down to have food, you eventually end up eating lesser than what you would have eaten if you hadn’t gone for that glass of water before having food. This way, it makes you consume lesser calories, eventually helping you lose weight.

2.  Zero-Calorie Drink
Water lacks calories. It doesn’t make you fat. So, one smart strategy to lose weight is to switch from your other meal-time drinks to water. For instance, despite going for sugar-comprising, calorie-containing drinks such as coffee, tea or soft drink, have water. This quenches your thirst and at the same time reduces your calorie intake, therefore helping you maintain your shape.

3.  Better Digestion
Having water prior to your meals will help improve your digestion, and a better digestion system keeps you away from gaining weight in the long run.

