Home » Living Healthy » Drink Water Before Your Meals To Lose Weight: Here's How It Works!
Drink Water Before Your Meals To Lose Weight: Here's How It Works!
Doctors suggest that one should have a glass of water before each meal so as to see a considerable fall in their weight overtime.
Drink a glass of water before each meal to lose weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Having water prior to meals partially fills your stomach
- Switch your calorie-containing drinks with water
- Drinking water before meals helps improve your digestion
Drinking water prior to your meals is a simple yet effective way to help you lose weight. It’s science.
Doctors suggest that one should have a glass of water before each meal so as to see a considerable fall in their weight overtime.
Learn how drinking water before having your meals can help you shed those extra pounds.
1. Fills your stomach
Water is an appetite suppressant. So, when you gulp-down water prior to a meal, it fills your stomach up-to a certain extent. Implying, that your hunger gets partially satisfied, so when you actually sit down to have food, you eventually end up eating lesser than what you would have eaten if you hadn’t gone for that glass of water before having food. This way, it makes you consume lesser calories, eventually helping you lose weight.
2. Zero-Calorie Drink
Water lacks calories. It doesn’t make you fat. So, one smart strategy to lose weight is to switch from your other meal-time drinks to water. For instance, despite going for sugar-comprising, calorie-containing drinks such as coffee, tea or soft drink, have water. This quenches your thirst and at the same time reduces your calorie intake, therefore helping you maintain your shape.
3. Better Digestion
Having water prior to your meals will help improve your digestion, and a better digestion system keeps you away from gaining weight in the long run.
Comments