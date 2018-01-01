Which Is The Best Time To Shower? Morning Or Evening?
Have you ever been in a dilemma as to when to shower? Of course, there are health benefits to both morning and even showers, but which is better? It turns out..........
HIGHLIGHTS
- Morning showers can decrease inflammation in the skin
- Your skin naturally exfoliates and replenishes itself at night
- Cooling off from a warm shower makes us drowsy and helps us sleep
Though, if you are a clumsy person who might cut themselves during showers, it is better for you to take on in the morning because morning showers can decrease inflammation in the skin. Also if you indulge in some creative or artistic work, morning showers are probably best for you because it wakes you up and helps you keep your head in the game. "A morning shower allows for time to meditate and regroup before starting a long or hectic day," says Mona Gohara, M.D., associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine. If you work out in the morning, then too, it is best to take a shower in the morning. Morning showers can make your skin look healthier and more appealing.
Now, then why is it better to bathe at night?
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the bodily temperature drop that results after taking a warm shower mimics the body's natural thermal regulation in regard to sleep, as sleep is most conductive in the temperature minimum phase of your body's circadian rhythm. Cooling off from a warm shower naturally makes us drowsy and helps us sleep. It can prove to be beneficial for patients suffering with insomnia.
It can also help you keep your skin clean and healthy. According to Bethanee Schlosser, M.D., Ph.D, assistant professor of dermatology and director of the Women's Skin Health Program for Northwestern Medicine, your face's oil production peaks at around 1 PM, so taking a shower at night can really aid in preventing breakouts. Washing your skin off at the end of the day removes said oil, and make up as well as the pollutants and residue that can accumulate from a day of work, play, and exertion. Dr. Gohara adds, "Your skin naturally exfoliates and replenishes itself at night, so you leave a clean slate when the proverbial factory is open."
Water temperature is also an important aspect of showering and it proves to be lukewarm water as it is best for relaxing the muscles, important for putting us to sleep. It is also beneficial over hot water which can actually increase your dandruff problems.
Night time baths are also good for keeping our bed clean and thus minimizing the chances of bacne and dandruff. Rothstein says, "The better you sleep, the better your hair and skin will look. So even if you're exhausted and just want to crash, get in the shower and let the water run on your face and body.
So what should we do? If your priorities are set in a way that it favors a morning shower, do it. But if you want the skin benefits and are struggling from bad sleep cycles, it is probably best to shower at night. It not only makes you feel clean and gets you well rested but also keeps your bed hygienic. If you can't take a shower at night, make sure to scrub your face off to get rid of dirt and wash your feet.
