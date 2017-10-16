ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  What's That Sound? 6 Noises Your Body Makes And What They Mean

What's That Sound? 6 Noises Your Body Makes And What They Mean

Does your body make those sounds? Here's what they mean.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 16, 2017 02:43 IST
2-Min Read
What's That Sound? 6 Noises Your Body Makes And What They Mean

Does your body make those sounds? Here's what they mean

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Our body can make all kinds of weird and abnormal sounds
  2. If you suffered a nasal trauma, whistling may indicate cartilage tear
  3. Hiccups are the result of your diaphragm contracting involuntarily

The human body really is an enigma, especially when it comes to the symphony of sounds it makes. Now and again, at unanticipated moments, our body can make all kinds of weird and abnormal sounds. Every little snap, crackle and burp your body makes may leave you feeling confused and embarrassed. Don't worry! It's not just you. But, it is important to listen to your body and realize that these sounds are being made for a reason. Some are normal, some aren't. So, what's that sound?

Also read: Is Your Knee Making Cracking Sounds? Could Be Osteoarthritis

1. The Whoosh sound in your ears

Such sweeping sound may be of blood passing through the jugular vein and carotid artery. These are both located behind your ear. The noise becomes more audible noticeable when something blocks the external noise. If the sound is present during the day, it could be due to some allergies or infection. While this will clears out on its own, you may try taking a decongestant.

2. Whistling sound in the nose

This is a symptom of obstruction in airflow. it may also mean that some excess mucus is lining your nasal passages. You can clear it out with a decongestant, antihistamine for allergies. Whistling can signify a tear in the cartilage between the nostrils in case you have had nasal trauma. This can be repaired by an ENT.

3. Ringing in your ears

Ringing in one or both your ears is known as tinnitus. There are things like ageing, Infections and very loud noises that can damage the hair cells inside the inner ear which coverts sound waves into electrical signals. This in turn makes the cochlea send signals to the brain even when no sound waves come in. If you have this for more than two days or there is pain, vertigo too you must visit your doctor, get some further tests done and rule out infection or other neurological issues.

4. Burping

Burping is the sound of air escaping your stomach. it usually happens due to the air swallowed. You can reduce burping by eating slowly, avoiding carbonated drinks and not talking with food in your mouth.

5. Gut rumbling

That odd, gurgling sound you hear after dinner is air and fluid moving through the digestive tract. If you hear grumbling on an empty stomach, your gut may be cleaning out leftover bits of food and fluid. Or, of course, it could be time to eat.

6. Hiccups

Hiccups are the result of your diaphragm contracting involuntarily, causing the top of your windpipe to close suddenly. The exact cause of this phenomenon is still unclear, because they don't actually have any purpose. 


RELATED STORIES

'It's My Body And I Love It, Here's Why Vidya Balan Sends Out This Progressive Message To All'

'5 Non-Dairy Foods Rich In Calcium'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------