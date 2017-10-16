What's That Sound? 6 Noises Your Body Makes And What They Mean
Does your body make those sounds? Here's what they mean.
The human body really is an enigma, especially when it comes to the symphony of sounds it makes. Now and again, at unanticipated moments, our body can make all kinds of weird and abnormal sounds. Every little snap, crackle and burp your body makes may leave you feeling confused and embarrassed. Don't worry! It's not just you. But, it is important to listen to your body and realize that these sounds are being made for a reason. Some are normal, some aren't. So, what's that sound?
1. The Whoosh sound in your ears
Such sweeping sound may be of blood passing through the jugular vein and carotid artery. These are both located behind your ear. The noise becomes more audible noticeable when something blocks the external noise. If the sound is present during the day, it could be due to some allergies or infection. While this will clears out on its own, you may try taking a decongestant.
2. Whistling sound in the nose
This is a symptom of obstruction in airflow. it may also mean that some excess mucus is lining your nasal passages. You can clear it out with a decongestant, antihistamine for allergies. Whistling can signify a tear in the cartilage between the nostrils in case you have had nasal trauma. This can be repaired by an ENT.
3. Ringing in your ears
Ringing in one or both your ears is known as tinnitus. There are things like ageing, Infections and very loud noises that can damage the hair cells inside the inner ear which coverts sound waves into electrical signals. This in turn makes the cochlea send signals to the brain even when no sound waves come in. If you have this for more than two days or there is pain, vertigo too you must visit your doctor, get some further tests done and rule out infection or other neurological issues.
4. Burping
Burping is the sound of air escaping your stomach. it usually happens due to the air swallowed. You can reduce burping by eating slowly, avoiding carbonated drinks and not talking with food in your mouth.
5. Gut rumbling
That odd, gurgling sound you hear after dinner is air and fluid moving through the digestive tract. If you hear grumbling on an empty stomach, your gut may be cleaning out leftover bits of food and fluid. Or, of course, it could be time to eat.
6. Hiccups
Hiccups are the result of your diaphragm contracting involuntarily, causing the top of your windpipe to close suddenly. The exact cause of this phenomenon is still unclear, because they don't actually have any purpose.