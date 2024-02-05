What Is Water-Induced Inflammation? These Foods Can Help Reduce it
Water-induced inflammation refers to the inflammation that occurs in the body due to the consumption of excess water. It is believed that consuming excessive amounts of water can disrupt the balance of electrolytes in the body, leading to an increase in fluid retention and resulting inflammation. Certain foods have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, read on as we list some of these foods.
10 Foods that can help reduce water-induced inflammation:
1. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with potent anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce inflammation by inhibiting certain molecules involved in the inflammatory process. Turmeric can be consumed as a spice in various dishes or taken as a supplement.
2. Ginger
Ginger contains gingerol, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It helps reduce inflammation by blocking inflammatory pathways in the body. Ginger can be added to meals, brewed as tea, or consumed as a supplement.
3. Fatty fish
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats have anti-inflammatory effects and can help reduce water-induced inflammation. It is recommended to consume fatty fish at least twice a week.
4. Leafy green vegetables
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. These nutrients help reduce inflammation and boost overall health. Enjoy them in salads, smoothies, or as a side dish.
5. Extra virgin olive oil
Extra virgin olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It acts similarly to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) but without the side effects. Use olive oil as a dressing or for cooking at low to moderate temperatures.
6. Berries
Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are packed with antioxidants called anthocyanins. These compounds can reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases. Enjoy them as a snack, in smoothies, or as toppings for yogurt.
7. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming tomatoes or tomato products can help reduce inflammation. They can be eaten raw or cooked, and cooking them with a little olive oil enhances the absorption of lycopene.
8. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds contain healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. They have anti-inflammatory effects and can benefit heart health. Consume a handful of nuts or seeds as a snack or add them to your meals.
9. Green tea
Green tea is high in polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Drinking green tea regularly can help reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases. Brew green tea leaves or use tea bags, and enjoy it hot or iced.
10. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or more) has potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular health. Enjoy a small piece of dark chocolate as an occasional treat.
To maximise the benefits of these foods, it is advisable to include them as part of a balanced diet. Consume a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. It's essential to avoid processed foods, excessive sugar, and unhealthy fats, as they can promote inflammation. Additionally, consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised guidance based on your specific health condition or dietary needs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
