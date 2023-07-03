What Is The Gut-Liver-Brain Axis? Know How Your Gut Impacts Liver Function And Mental Health
The gut-liver-brain axis is a complex network that connects the gut, liver and brain. It involves constant communication and interaction between these three organs, playing a crucial role in maintaining overall health.
You gut health has a strong impact on your mental well-being
The human body is an amazing network of interconnected organs. One fascinating connection is the gut-liver-brain axis. The gut-liver-brain axis is a complex network that connects the gut, liver and brain. It involves constant communication and interaction between these three organs, playing a crucial role in maintaining overall health and ensuring that our body functions properly. Additionally, emerging research has shed light on the significant impact of gut health on liver function and mental health.
Below are some ways highlighting how gut health, liver and brain affects each other functions and dependent on each other for proper functioning:
Gut health and liver function:
a. Intestinal barrier: The gut acts as a protective barrier, allowing nutrients to be absorbed while keeping harmful substances out. When the gut is unhealthy, this barrier may become weak, allowing toxins and bacteria to enter the liver. This can lead to inflammation and affect liver function negatively.
b. Microbiota balance: Our gut is home to trillions of bacteria that make up the gut microbiota. When there is an imbalance in these bacteria, it can cause problems for the liver. The disrupted balance of gut bacteria can trigger inflammation and affect liver health.
c. Bile acid regulation: The gut microbiota also plays a role in regulating bile acid metabolism. When there is an imbalance in the gut, it can alter the composition of bile acids. This imbalance can lead to liver dysfunction, inflammation and liver diseases.
Gut health and mental well-being:
a. Gut-brain communication: The gut and brain have a unique way of communicating through various pathways, including the nervous system and chemicals. This connection is often referred to as the gut-brain axis. When the gut is unhealthy, it can send signals to the brain that affect mood, emotions, and mental health.
b. Serotonin production: It is interesting to know that 90% of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects mood, is produced in the gut. A healthy gut promotes the production of serotonin, which can positively impact mental well-being. Conversely, an unhealthy gut can lead to decreased serotonin production and potentially contribute to mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.
c. Inflammation and mental health: Inflammation in the gut can affect the entire body, including the brain. Chronic inflammation, often associated with poor gut health, has been linked to mental health disorders. Reducing gut inflammation through improving gut health may have a positive impact on mental well-being.
Liver function and mental well-being:
Just like gut - brain and gut - liver axis, liver-brain axis is a complex and intricate communication network between the liver and the brain, playing a vital role in maintaining overall health and homeostasis. This axis involves the bidirectional flow of signals and molecules, including hormones, cytokines, and neurotransmitters. The liver, as a central metabolic organ, communicates with the brain to regulate energy balance, glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism, and detoxification processes. Conversely, the brain influences liver functions through neural and hormonal pathways, modulating hepatic inflammation, regeneration, and bile production. Dysfunction or imbalance in the liver-brain axis can contribute to various metabolic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric conditions, highlighting the importance of understanding and maintaining this intricate connection for optimal health.
Understanding the gut-liver-brain axis is vital in recognizing the profound influence that gut health has on liver function and mental well-being. By promoting a healthy gut through proper nutrition, regular exercise, and reducing stress, we can support liver health and potentially improve mental health outcomes. Therefore, it is important to prioritize gut health for overall well-being.
(Dr. Randhir Sud, Chairman, Gastroenterology , Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Medanta, Gurugram)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.