What Is Respiratory Syncytial Virus? Know Symptoms And Prevention Steps
Respiratory syncytial virus mainly affects kids and lead to cold-like symptoms. Here's all you need to know about the symptoms of this virus.
Respiratory syncytial virus can lead to runny nose, sore throat and more cold-like symptoms
The respiratory syncytial virus is a highly contagious virus that infects the lungs and the respiratory tract. It mainly affects kids by age 2 but in some cases, adults can get infected too. The symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus are usually mild which take a week or two to recover. But in some cases, respiratory syncytial virus can also lead to serious complications. A severe infection can lead to pneumonia and bronchiolitis. This virus can enter the body through the eyes, nose and mouth. It can also spread easily through infected droplets in the air.
Symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus
The respiratory syncytial virus leads to cold-like symptoms. Some of these include-
- Runny nose
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Sneezing
- Mild fever
- Dry cough
These symptoms usually last for 1 to 2 weeks. One may start to experience these symptoms 4 to 6 days after exposure to the virus.
Severe cases
In some cases, the infection can lead to severe symptoms like fever, severe cough, wheezing and difficulty in breathing. If the infection spreads to the lower respiratory tract, it can lead to pneumonia or bronchiolitis.
You should immediately see a doctor if the child struggles to breathe, refuses to feed, shows signs of irritability and feels tired.
Prevention
There is no vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus. Therefore it is crucial to follow all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus. Some of these include-
- If you have cold symptoms, avoid going near to children
- Wash your hands frequently to prevent the spread
- Cover your mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing
- Do not share utensils if you have symptoms
If you notice symptoms in your child, get in touch with your doctor and avoid self-medication.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.