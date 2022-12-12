Home »  Living Healthy »  What Is Phytic Acid? Here Are Ways To Control This Anti-Nutrient

Phytic acid is a unique natural substance found in plant seeds. It's often considered as an antinutrient. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra discusses phytic acid in detail. Read on to know.
  Dec 12, 2022
Phytic acid interferes with the absorption of iron, zinc, calcium and other minerals

Have you ever come across the word phytic acid? Well, in simple terms, phytic acid is a unique natural substance found in plant seeds. It's considered as an antinutrient because it impairs mineral absorption. So, it is believed that people who already have mineral deficiency must be very mindful of consuming phytic acid. However, where exactly can you find phytic acid? Are there any benefits? Answering these questions, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares a post on Instagram. She also states ways to reduce phytic acid.   

According to Pooja, “Phytic acid is a unique substance present in plant foods like grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts. It's a storehouse of phosphorus and an antioxidant too.”

She states, “Phytic acid is considered an anti-nutrient as it interferes with the absorption of iron, zinc, calcium and other minerals too. The good news is that common preparation methods help reduce phytic acid content.”



She shares some ways to reduce phytic acid:

1) Soaking overnight or for 12 hours helps reduce phytic acid.

2) Sprouting/ germination of seeds, grains, and legumes cause the breakdown of phytates.

3) Roasting of grains

4) Fermentation too causes the breakdown of phytates.  

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra often shares health-related posts on social media. She speaks about different aspects related to weight loss. According to the nutritionist, there are some things that you need to keep in mind while setting out on the journey of losing weight. She says, your body is not a machine, so it will not respond to workout every single day or week. So, it's important to know that there may be weeks when you will not lose weight despite exercising. The second point to note is that a cheat meal is allowed but that shouldn't turn into a cheat day.  It's very important to follow a workout routine if you really want to get rid of those extra kgs. Also, you have to be aware of the fact that your biggest enemy is your guilt, neither fat nor carbs.

 Follow a proper diet and workout routine to keep yourself healthy.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases