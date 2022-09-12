Weight Loss: Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra Discusses Weight Loss Reminders Everyone Should Keep In Mind
Weight Loss: One might experience weight loss plateau even after following a healthy routine
Losing weight is often considered a journey. A journey towards a better lifestyle and a better relationship with self. Staying motivated through this journey can be tough. Lack of proper information can often slow down and stop our weight loss journey.
In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra discusses reminders relating to weight loss that we must not forget. She explains 4 things to always keep in mind when on a weight loss journey.
4 Reminders to keep in mind when on a weight loss journey, according to nutritionist Pooja Malhotra:
1. “Weight loss graph is never a straight line graph”
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra elaborates on how the human body is not as same as a machine. This means it might not always respond to a workout the same way. Following a good diet and regular exercising might still result in a weight plateau.
2. ”It's ok to have a cheat meal but not a cheat day”
One might often go overboard when they get a cheat day from their nutritionist or trainer. However, overeating or eating unhealthy in abundance can hinder your progress. Furthermore, it can be hard to go back on track after a day full of eating unhealthy foods.
3. “It's ok to miss workout sometimes but never more than consecutive days”
Similar to eating properly and only taking cheat meals and not days, it is essential to follow a workout routine. Missing workouts instantly affects your state of calorie deficit. Furthermore, it can be difficult to go back to a routine if you don't follow a workout routine daily or at least 5 times a week.
4. “Your worst enemy is neither fat, not carbs, it's guilt”
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra ends by discussing the importance of keeping a healthy relationship with your emotions when trying to lose weight. Getting guilty after breaking a diet restriction or skipping a workout affects your mental as well as physical health.
