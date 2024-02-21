What Is Mewing? Can You Change The Definition Of Your Jaw?
Here we discuss some potential benefits of mewing, share some health risks associated with it, and also share some pointers to keep in mind when trying mewing.
Mewing is a technique that involves correct tongue posture to align the jaw and improve facial structure. The idea behind mewing is that by keeping the tongue on the roof of the mouth, it can help reshape and define the jawline over time.
Dr. John Mew, an English orthodontist, created the field of orthodontics, which seeks to move the front teeth forward and enlarge the upper jaw. This is to avoid having a jaw that is too tiny in relation to the size of the teeth.
People today have smaller jaws than our forefathers, according to Dr. Mike Mew and his son Dr. John Mew, who developed the mewing technique in the 1970s. The Mews attribute this to lifestyle and environmental variables, such as easy access to soft, easily chewed food and allergies that cause mouth breathing.
It is believed that mewing can potentially change the definition of the jaw, however, results may vary and not everyone may see the same level of improvement. Keep reading as we discuss some potential benefits of mewing, share some health risks associated with it, and also share some pointers to keep in mind when trying mewing.
Some potential benefits of mewing include:
- Mewing is said to enlarge the jawline, giving the teeth more room to naturally align.
- Mewing compels you to keep your lips shut and breathe via your nose instead of your mouth. Theoretically, mouth breathing even during sleep should decrease as the mewing position grows more natural.
- Meowing is said to stop snoring and sleep apnea by forcing the upper airway to open up and expand.
- Mewing is supposed to trigger the swallowing muscles and guarantee that the tongue is functioning normally to support the swallowing process.
- Mewing is supposed to improve the coordination of the tongue and other speech-related muscles by boosting the tone of the face muscles and improving tongue posture.
- Enhance jaw pain and dysfunction. Mewing proponents assert that gradually strengthening and reshaping the jaw can reduce jaw discomfort.
- Mewing is supposed to expand the airways and encourage sinus drainage in order to both treat and prevent sinusitis.
There are some risks associated with practicing mewing, such as potential temporomandibular joint (TMJ) issues or incorrect tongue posture leading to discomfort or pain. It is important to practice mewing correctly and consult with a healthcare professional if experiencing any negative effects.
When considering mewing, it is important to keep in mind the following:
- Consistency is key, as results may take time to show
- Proper tongue posture is essential for effective mewing
- It is advisable to consult with a dentist or orthodontist before starting mewing, especially if you have pre-existing dental or jaw issues
Mewing is performed by placing the tongue on the roof of the mouth, with the tip of the tongue touching the incisors and the back of the tongue pressing against the soft palate. This position should be maintained throughout the day, even during activities like eating and speaking, to see potential benefits over time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
