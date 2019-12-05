What Is Metabolism? Can Better Metabolism Help In Weight Loss? How To Boost Metabolism? Here Are All The Answers
Metabolism: Most people are not aware of various facts about metabolism. Metabolism is an important factor that you must not miss. Here are some details about metabolism and how it works. Also, know some ways to boost metabolism.
Weight loss: Better metabolism can help in effective weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Metabolism can affects your energy levels
- You must exercise regularly for better metabolism
- Your diet can also affect your metabolism
Metabolism can affect many functions inside your body. It is the process by which your body converts the food consumed into energy. Metabolism also affects your weight loss process. Better metabolism results in better weight loss. It also keeps you energetic and makes you feel better. Many factors are responsible for metabolism. Some can improve your metabolism whereas others can mess with your metabolism. Most people are not aware of the role of metabolism for weight loss and other body processes. Here are some details about metabolism with some expert advice. Also, know some ways to boost metabolism.
What is metabolism?
Chief Dietician, Ms. Pavithra N Raj explains, "Metabolism is the rate at which our body utilizes the nutrition. Many factors influence the metabolism (hormone levels, enzyme secretion, chronic disease conditions, medications, stress, activity level and sleep patterns). The rate of metabolism directly affects caloric needs and impacts weight loss or weight gain. As age progress, the metabolism gets slowing down by 5 percent each decade."
Two processes of metabolism-
Dt. Ms. Pavithra further explains the processes which are a part of metabolism-
1. Catabolism - the breakdown of food components (such as carbohydrates, proteins and fats) into their simpler forms, which can then be used to create energy and provide the basic building blocks needed for growth and repair
2. Anabolism - the part of metabolism in which our body is built or repaired. Anabolism requires energy that ultimately comes from our food. When we eat more than we need for daily anabolism, the excess nutrients are typically stored in our body as fat.
Easy Ways to Boost Your Metabolism
- You can add more protein to diet and it will help you burn more calories.
- Adequate water consumption can also help you lose weight and also help you maintain it. It increases your metabolism. Drinking water before meals also makes you feel full which makes you eat less.
- Exercise is also very necessary for weight loss and overall fitness. It can also help you boost metabolism. A fixed exercise routine with some high-intensity workout can help you burn fat as well as boost metabolism.
- Sitting for too long is also associated with many health issues. It can also reduce the number of calories you burn. Try to stand up regularly or invest in a standing desk.
- Proper sleep is also necessary for better health. You burn fewer calories when you are sleep deprived as it changes the way you process sugar and disrupts your appetite-regulating hormones.
