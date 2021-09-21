ASK OUR EXPERTS

What Is Havana Syndrome? Know The Symptoms Of This Mysterious Condition

What Is Havana Syndrome? Know The Symptoms Of This Mysterious Condition

Havana syndrome was first identified in 2016 in Havana, Cuba. The patients heard loud noises followed by pain, nausea and dizziness
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 21, 2021 02:41 IST
2-Min Read
Havana syndrome first affected US intelligence officers and embassy staffers in Havana

Havana syndrome first affected US intelligence officers and embassy staffers in Havana

Havana syndrome first emerged in Havana, Cuba. In 2016, it first affected US intelligence officers and embassy staffers who were in Havana. Later, other American officials reported similar symptoms. The officials heard loud piercing sounds at night and felt intense pressure in the face followed by pain, nausea and dizziness. The sound stopped eventually but they complained of dizziness and trouble concentrating which made it harder to continue working. Later other officials also reported sudden onset of pain and pressure in the head and ears.

According to the recent reports from CNN and the New York Times, a CIA officer who was travelling with agency director William Burns to India this month reported symptoms similar to Havana syndrome.

News agency, Reuters reports that some 200 US officials and family members have been sickened by Havana syndrome with a mysterious set of ailments including migraine, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. These cases were reported in 2016.


As per Medicinenet.com symptoms of Havana syndrome include confusion, nausea, disorientation after a sudden onset of pain and pressure in the head and ears. Difficulty in concentrating, brain fog, memory problems, light sensitivity, hearing loud voices at night and sleep-related complaints are some of the other symptoms.

It was believed that an accident or exposure to chemicals, pesticides or some drug can be the possible causes of this mysterious syndrome. But no traces of such agents were found in the patients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

