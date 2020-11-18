What Is Chapare Virus? Know Symptoms, Prevention, Treatment And More
Chapare Virus: A new virus has been identified by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read here to know the symptoms and treatment of this virus. Also know prevention tips.
Chapare Virus can lead to headache, fever, gum bleeding and more
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chapare virus belongs to the family of virus like Ebola
- Symptoms usually appear after 2-14 days after the exposure to the virus
- Improved rodent control can help fight the spread
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has discovered a rare virus in Bolivia. It is the Chapare haemorrhagic fever which is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with Chapare virus. This deadly virus is capable of human to human transmission. But it is unknown if the virus can be transmitted from mother to baby. Chapare virus belongs to the family of virus which causes haemorrhagic fever like Ebola. According to the CDC, two outbreaks of the Chapare haemorrhagic fever have been reported till date. One in 2003 in Chapare Province, Bolivia which lead to one death. The other outbreak was recorded in 2019 in Caranavi Province, Bolivia. In 2019, it affects five people and resulted in three deaths. Here are some key points about Chapare virus you need to know.
Chapare Virus: Everything about it
There is limited information about the signs and symptoms of Chapare virus due to a low number of cases. Signs and symptoms described by CDC are-
Headache, fever, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, stomach pain, rash, irritability, bleeding gums, vomiting and diarrhea. These symptoms usually develop between 4-21 days after exposure to the virus.
Prevention of Chapare virus
Prevent or avoid exposure to rodents to prevent transmission from any carrying the virus. Better rodent control at homes and buildings might also help. It is crucial to avoid close contact with an infected person.
Also read: COVID-19: 3 Myths About Coronavirus You Must Stop Believing
Treatment
As per the CDC, there is no specific treatment for Chapare virus. For better recovery supportive therapy might help which involves- pain control, adequate hydration, management of shock and sedation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.