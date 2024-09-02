Home »  Living Healthy »  What Happens In Tuberculosis: Signs And Symptoms To Look Out For

What Happens In Tuberculosis: Signs And Symptoms To Look Out For

Understanding its symptoms and early detection are crucial in preventing its spread and ensuring effective treatment.
Tuberculosis (TB) is a serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Primarily affecting the lungs, it can also impact other parts of the body. Common symptoms include a persistent cough that lasts for more than three weeks, often with sputum and blood, chest pain, unexplained weight loss, fever, night sweats, and fatigue. Recognising these signs early is crucial for timely treatment and preventing the spread of the disease, as TB is highly contagious and can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Recognising the symptoms of Tuberculosis

TB is notorious for its persistence and varied symptoms that can mimic other diseases, making vigilance essential. Understanding its symptoms and early detection are crucial in preventing its spread and ensuring effective treatment.



1. Persistent cough

One of the hallmark symptoms of TB is a persistent cough that lasts three weeks or longer. This cough often produces phlegm, which may be tinged with blood.



2. Chest pain

Pain in the chest, especially when breathing or coughing, is another common symptom that should not be ignored.

3. Unexplained weight loss

Losing weight without trying is a frequent sign of TB, as the infection can cause a decrease in appetite and an increase in metabolic demands.

4. Fever and night sweats

Fever, often mild but persistent, can accompany night sweats and chills, further complicating the body's response to the infection.

5. Fatigue

Generalised weakness and fatigue are prevalent among TB patients, attributed to the body's ongoing battle against the infection.

6. Swelling or lymphadenopathy

Swelling of lymph nodes, often in the neck, that can occur if TB spreads beyond the lungs.

7. Difficulty breathing

If the disease progresses, it may lead to breathing difficulties.

The importance of early detection

Detecting TB early is crucial for effective treatment and limiting its spread to others. If you or someone you know exhibits these symptoms, especially if they persist, seeking medical evaluation is imperative. Healthcare providers can perform skin tests or blood tests to diagnose the presence of TB bacteria, followed by appropriate antibiotic treatment. For those at high risk or in close contact with TB patients, regular screening can help detect the disease early and reduce the spread. Covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and wearing masks in high-risk settings, are effective ways to prevent the spread of TB bacteria. Since TB can spread through the air, ensuring good ventilation in living and working environments can help reduce transmission. Preventing tuberculosis (TB) involves several proactive measures that can significantly reduce the risk of contracting this infectious disease. 

Understanding and recognising the signs of TB in the initial stages is a crucial step toward combating this dangerous disease. With proper medical intervention and awareness, TB can be effectively managed and even eradicated in communities. It is essential to seek medical advice if any symptoms arise to prevent complications and spread, reinforcing the importance of health education and access to care.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

