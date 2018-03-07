What Are The Causes Of Groin Pain And Home Remedies To Deal With It
When the muscles, ligaments or tendons in the groin area are disturbed, it can lead to a great deal of pain.
Groin strain and groin pull are the most common injuries in athletes
- Groin pain treatment will depend on the cause of pain
- Going on complete bed rest is not recommended
The groin area is that part where the abdomen ends and leg begins. Typically, pain in this area takes place due to a sports injury. Groin strain and groin pull are the most common injuries in athletes. When the muscles, ligaments or tendons in the groin area are disturbed, it can lead to a great deal of pain. But these are not the only causes. There are a number of other factors which can result in this.
Take a look at these lesser common causes of groin pain.
1. An inguinal hernia (when internal tissues are pushed through a weak spot in the groin muscles)
2. Kidney stones
3. Bone fractures
4. Ovarian cyst
5. UTIs
6. Inflammation of the intestines
7. Testicular inflammation
Mostly, this condition does not require medical attention. However, if you start noticing prolonged swelling, pain in other parts of the body and severe fever, you must get it checked by a doctor. But as long as these do not show up, you can try some home remedies to get rid of the pain.
How to treat groin pain with home remedies?
Groin pain treatment will depend on the cause of pain. Usually, it can be treated at home with the help of simple remedies. Take a look at the 4 most effective home remedies for groin pain.
1. Rest
To begin with, you need to give the injury some rest. If a particular activity or sport has given you this pain then perhaps giving it rest is a wise thing to do. Continuing the sport or activity can alleviate the pain and make situations worse for you. For some time, avoid jumping, kicking or running. However, complete bed rest is also not recommended, as long as the injury is not too severe.
2. Apply an ice pack
This is the kind of pain which needs a cold treatment. Applying ice on the swollen area can bring down the swelling and minimize your pain as well. Wrap some ice in a piece of cloth and place it on the area where you experience pain and swelling. Do this for 20 minutes after every 2 to 3 hours till the swelling comes down. Do not apply ice directly on the injury as it may result in frostbite.
3. Compression therapy
Use an elastic bandage to compress the injured area. This may help in bringing down the swelling. Do not tie the bandage too tightly as it may obstruct blood circulation to your lower leg. If you do not know how to tie the bandage, seek professional help.
4. Gentle stretching
Going to complete bed rest is not recommended. Do not engage in rigorous movement. Move your leg and thigh slowly so it does not hurt much. As the pain decreases, you can increase the intensity of your motion. Make sure that you take it slow. Don't overstretch. Try the butterfly stretch for a couple of minutes. In no time, you will be able to open up your groin muscles considerably. With time you will gain your flexibility and can then get back to your sport or activity.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.