Weight Loss: Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Workout Routine To Ace The Beach Body Challenge
Weight loss: The celebrity trainer demonstrated 5 exercises that will help you get that perfect summer body.
Exercise regularly at home to stay fit this summer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular exercises can help you stay fit
- Eat a healthy diet to ensure optimal intake of essential nutrients
- The fitness trainer demonstrates simple exercises you can try at home
Social media is constantly abuzz with various fitness trends and workout challenges. Come summer and every year we see several exercise routines aimed at achieving the perfect beach body. This year too, the 'summer beach body' challenge has caught the attention of Instagram users. Given the pandemic, it is unlikely that we will be hitting the beach anytime soon. But users seem to be interested in learning simple workouts that will keep them fit and healthy during the lockdown. And leading from the front is celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala who has started a series called the 'Beach Body Challenge' on Instagram.
Beach body challenge: Try this workout routine
Sharing the fourth set of exercise routines from the popular series, she wrote, "Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds."
The five-point fitness guide includes:
1. Alt Lateral Lunge with Punch (45 Secs)
2. Opposite Elbow to Knee to Reach in Bear (45 Secs)
3. Dolphin Push Up + Spider Climber (45 Secs)
4. Alt Side Plank to Pike Ankle Tap (45 Secs)
5. Squat Jump with 180 degree turn (45 Secs)
Yasmin also demonstrated the five exercises for her followers. Take a look.
In her previous video, too, Yasmin shared simple exercises that can be performed in the comforts of our homes.
Earlier, she also suggested exercises that can be performed by all those experiencing menopause. "Even though we will all go through menopause, what we experience, how extreme our symptoms are, and how long they last are very individual. So, it is important to keep in mind that your experience is yours and have tremendous body awareness so that you can make lifestyle changes that will work in your favour," Karachiwala advised.
In another video, she taught her followers how to use the medicine ball. The caption read, "This month I'm focusing on small equipment workouts that can be done easily anywhere. Last week we did exercises using the Theraloop. Today we're using the medicine ball. You can use a 2-5 kgs med ball to add some spice to your workout. It's easily available, online and super effective."
Try this routine and get fit this summer.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
