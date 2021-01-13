Weight Loss Tips: This Breakfast Mistake May Make You Gain Weight, Reveals Study
Weight loss tips: Consuming the right breakfast helps in maintaining a healthy. According to a recent study, not eating breakfast is linked with your body weight. Read here to know what the study revealed.
Weight loss tips: A healthy and well-balanced breakfast helps maintain a healthy weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy breakfast can provide you optimum nutrients
- Add enough protein to your breakfast to stay full for longer
- Do not add sugar-loaded foods to your breakfast
When trying to lose weight, the number of calories you consume in a day is an important factor. Breakfast is an important meal of the day. A healthy and well-balanced breakfast helps you kick start your day with optimum energy levels. Many tend to eat breakfast in a hurry while some skips it. It is also crucial to maintain an optimum gap between your lunch and breakfast. A healthy breakfast also prevents you from consuming unnecessary calories at lunch. But unintentionally you might make certain breakfast mistakes that affect your weight loss process and make you gain weight. A recent study revealed one such common breakfast mistake that can have an impact on your weight loss diet. Keep reading to know all the details.
Weight loss tips: Avoid this breakfast mistake
According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, daily breakfast consumption is inversely associated with weight gain. The data of the study were collected from 65,099 women in Mexico. The study was conducted over a period of three years. One group of the sample population consumed breakfast daily. At the end of the study, it was observed that women who consumed breakfast daily gained 7 % less weight than those who skipped. Therefore, regular breakfast may be an important dietary factor for bodyweight change, concluded the study.
Other breakfast tips to lose weight-
1. Not adding enough protein
Protein is an essential part of a weight loss diet. It keeps you full for longer and makes you consume fewer calories. You can add protein-rich sources like eggs, nuts or seeds to your breakfast.
2. Consuming a sugar-loaded breakfast
Added sugar makes you gain weight and add extra calories to your meals. Do not consume sugar-loaded food items for breakfast.
3. Drinking juice
Juices are deprived of fibre. Drinking juice for breakfast can make you feel hungry sometime after the meal. Also, packed juices are loaded with added sugar and very few nutrients.
4. Consuming caffeine
Caffeinated drinks often leave you dehydrated. You can choose healthy options like shakes, smoothies and others.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
