Weight Loss Tips: Struggling To Stabilise Your Weight? Try These 5 Tips Now
Weight loss diet: If you want to reach your target weight, you need to follow a healthy lifestyle with a tad bit of discipline. On one hand, you don't need to be too hard on yourself by staying hungry, over exercising, etc. On the other hand, it is important that you maintain consistency and adopt habits like healthy eating and regular exercise as part of your lifestyle in order to successfully lose weight and sustain it for a long period of time. In this article, we are going to talk about some tips that can help you reach your ideal weight.
Weight loss tips: how to reach your ideal weight?
The first that you need to know about your weight loss plan is that should be effective enough to make your ideal weight stable. If you continue to be on a weight loss and weight gain spree, then you seriously need to revamp your routine.
1. Stay away from extreme calorie restrictions
Diets which recommend eating only a few foods groups (like fat, protein and fibre) cannot be sustained for a long time. Eating fewer carbs and reducing your calorie intake may help in quick weight loss, but it will also increase your cravings, cause mood swings, irritability and frequent hunger pangs. If you want to lose weight, the best thing to do is consume balanced diet which primarily includes home-cooked foods. Every meal should be a balance of protein, fats, carbs and fibre. Portion control is essential. Stay away from junk, processed and packaged food and you will achieve stable weight loss.
2. Avoid supplements
You need to stay away from weight reducing tablets, powders, tea and syrups. In the long run, these weight loss supplements can do more harm than good. Increased heart rate, diarrhoea, kidney problems and high blood pressure are a few of the many side effects that come along with consuming these weight loss supplements. Moreover, they are likely to help you with losing water weight only.
3. Practice portion control
In your journey of weight loss, you are going to experience cravings every now and then. And, it is perfectly fine to indulge in those cravings every now and then. The only thing you need to work on is: portion size. When craving for a samosa, have half of it, or, take two pieces of chocolate instead of the entire bar of chocolate. The same goes for your meals. Your plate must comprise of protein, fats, healthy carbs and fibre. Eat food to satisfy your hunger not your greed. Here is an interesting way to calculate how much food you should eat.
4. Sleep well
Did you know that not sleeping well can make you experience more cravings during the day. When you don't get a good night's sleep every night, it can make your feel tired and fatigued. This will make you resort to more food, especially carbs, to feel energetic and perform your day-to-day tasks well. Make your bedroom comfortable and cosy in order to get good sleep. Avoid use of gadgets an hour before bed time, eat light foods for dinner and keep a gap of at least two hours between your dinner and bed time. These small steps can work wonders in terms of improving your sleep quality at night.
5. Take less stress
Being chronically stressed or taking too much stress can increase cortisol levels in the body. Cortisol is also known as the stress hormone. An increase in cortisol levels can stimulate your appetite, which may lead to weight gain and may even make weight loss difficult. Stress management is important if you want to effectively lose weight and keep it stable.
Regular exercise, no smoking and drinking are other important aspects of a healthy lifestyle that can help you achieve sustainable weight loss goals. Try these tips and let us know in the comments below how they have worked for you.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
