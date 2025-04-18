These Healthy Drinks Can Help Reduce Body Fat
Here are ten healthy drinks that may help reduce body fat.
These Healthy Drinks Can Help Reduce Body Fat
Body fat management is a growing concern for many individuals striving to maintain a healthy lifestyle. While diet and exercise remain essential components of weight loss, incorporating specific healthy drinks into your daily routine can also aid fat reduction. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, beverages low in added sugars and high in metabolism-boosting ingredients can support fat-burning processes. These drinks often provide hydration, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that collectively enhance digestion and fat metabolism. When combined with a balanced lifestyle, they offer a natural way to support your weight loss journey.
Choosing the right drinks helps boost fat loss
The beverages you consume play a significant role in your metabolism and overall body composition. Opting for natural drinks that support digestion, reduce inflammation, and suppress appetite can make a noticeable difference in your weight loss efforts. Health organisations, including CDC, recommend limiting sugary drinks and instead focusing on nutrient-dense, low-calorie alternatives to manage body fat effectively. Here are ten healthy drinks that may help reduce body fat.
1. Green tea
Rich in catechins and antioxidants, green tea is known to enhance fat oxidation and increase energy expenditure. Drinking two to three cups a day may help improve metabolism and reduce belly fat.
2. Lemon water
This simple drink is low in calories and aids in detoxifying the body. Lemon water improves digestion, promotes fullness, and helps in staying hydrated, a key factor in fat burning.
3. Black coffee
Caffeine stimulates the nervous system and boosts metabolism. Consuming black coffee before workouts may improve endurance and fat utilisation, as noted by studies from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
4. Apple cider vinegar drink
When diluted in water, apple cider vinegar may help control blood sugar levels and promote satiety. It is also believed to have modest fat-reducing properties when consumed regularly and in moderation.
5. Ginger tea
Ginger has thermogenic properties that help raise the body's temperature and promote fat burning. Ginger tea also aids digestion, reduces bloating, and keeps hunger at bay.
6. Cucumber and mint-infused water
Hydrating and refreshing, this drink helps reduce bloating and acts as a natural diuretic. Mint promotes digestion, and cucumber provides antioxidants and fibre that support metabolism.
7. Protein shakes
High-protein drinks curb appetite, increase muscle mass, and enhance fat loss, especially when combined with regular resistance training. Choose low-sugar, plant-based or whey protein options for optimal benefits.
8. Cinnamon water
This spice helps regulate blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity. Drinking cinnamon-infused water on an empty stomach may help control cravings and promote fat reduction over time.
9. Herbal teas
These caffeine-free teas are rich in antioxidants and have diuretic effects. They help reduce water retention, support liver health, and encourage overall detoxification.
10. Water
Often overlooked, plain water boosts metabolism, supports cellular function, and helps with appetite control. Studies published in journals like The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition highlight how drinking water before meals may aid fat loss.
Healthy drinks alone won't burn fat overnight, but they can certainly enhance your overall weight management plan when paired with good nutrition and exercise. Replacing sugary drinks with these healthy options is a simple, effective step toward achieving long-term fat loss goals.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.