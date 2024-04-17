Weight Loss Tips: Here's How Cucumbers Can Help You Lose Weight This Summer
The summer season is here and many are trying hard to shed some kilos. After indulging in all the winter-special delicacies, it is time to get the summer body ready. For effective weight loss, you must consume fewer calories and burn more. There are several foods that assist in weight loss. One of the most popular summer vegetables that can help with weight loss is cucumber. Cucumbers are refreshing as well as nourishing. Keep reading to know how cucumbers can help you lose weight.
Know how cucumbers can aid in weight loss
1. They are low in calories
Cucumbers are low in calories. A cup of cucumber contains around 16 calories. So, it can be enjoyed as a guilt-free snack during summer.
2. High water content
Cucumbers consist of mostly water. High water content not only helps with hydration but also weight loss. It will help you suppress hunger without adding many calories to your diet.
3. Rich in fibre
Fibre helps support weight loss by keeping you full for longer. it prevents you from consuming extra calories. Fibre content of cucumbers can also support weight loss.
Other health benefits of consuming cucumbers
- Cucumbers can help provide a wide variety of nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin K, magnesium, potassium and manganese.
- Cucumbers contain antioxidants which can help prevent oxidative stress caused by free radicals
- They can help prevent dehydration in summers
- Cucumbers can also help control blood sugar levels
- Eating cucumbers can also help reduce inflammation
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
