Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss Tips: Here's How Cucumbers Can Help You Lose Weight This Summer

Weight Loss Tips: Here's How Cucumbers Can Help You Lose Weight This Summer

Cucumbers are refreshing as well as nourishing. Keep reading to know how cucumbers can help you lose weight.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 17, 2024 05:45 IST
2-Min Read
Weight Loss Tips: Heres How Cucumbers Can Help You Lose Weight This Summer

Cucumbers are low in calories

The summer season is here and many are trying hard to shed some kilos. After indulging in all the winter-special delicacies, it is time to get the summer body ready. For effective weight loss, you must consume fewer calories and burn more. There are several foods that assist in weight loss. One of the most popular summer vegetables that can help with weight loss is cucumber. Cucumbers are refreshing as well as nourishing. Keep reading to know how cucumbers can help you lose weight.

Know how cucumbers can aid in weight loss

1. They are low in calories



RELATED STORIES
related

Summer Diet: Try This Nutritionist Recommended Cucumber-Mint Drink To Stay Hydrated

During the summer season it is essential to stay hydrated. Here's an interesting cucumber-mint drink you must try this summer!

related

Cucumber And Mint Leaves: Know Why You Must Try This Combination This Summer

Summer diet: Drinking enough water to ensure proper hydration in summer. Other than water some fruits, vegetables and herbs might also help you fight the increased temperature. Cucumber and mints leaves can help you stay cool in summer. Here's how.

Cucumbers are low in calories. A cup of cucumber contains around 16 calories. So, it can be enjoyed as a guilt-free snack during summer.

2. High water content



Cucumbers consist of mostly water. High water content not only helps with hydration but also weight loss. It will help you suppress hunger without adding many calories to your diet.

3. Rich in fibre

Fibre helps support weight loss by keeping you full for longer. it prevents you from consuming extra calories. Fibre content of cucumbers can also support weight loss.

Other health benefits of consuming cucumbers

  • Cucumbers can help provide a wide variety of nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin K, magnesium, potassium and manganese.
  • Cucumbers contain antioxidants which can help prevent oxidative stress caused by free radicals
  • They can help prevent dehydration in summers
  • Cucumbers can also help control blood sugar levels
  • Eating cucumbers can also help reduce inflammation

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases