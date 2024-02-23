Weight Loss: Times You Should Avoid Stepping On A Weighing Scale
Your body weight changes throughout the day. Several other factors can also affect the numbers on the scale.
It is not wise to check your weight if you've slept less than 6 hours the previous night
Weight loss is a common goal for many. For those trying to lose weight, it is crucial to keep track of the numbers. Checking your weight regularly can help you know whether the diet and exercise routine you are following are giving you effective results or not. If you are using the scale as your guide to weight loss, it is crucial to know that there are several sneaky factors to keep in mind. Your body weight changes throughout the day. Several other factors can also affect the numbers on the scale. So, if you're not losing weight according to the scale, the time at which you're checking your weight might be the culprit.
To help you get the exact numbers here we have a list of worst times to go near your scale.
Times you should avoid stepping on a weighing scale
Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared a video on Instagram and revealed when you should not weigh yourself.
1. Slept less than 6 hours
According to the nutritionist, it is not wise to check your weight if you've slept less than 6 hours the previous night. She explains that lack of sleep can contribute to water retention, poor detoxification and removal of waste from the body. As a result, you will notice that your weight is up by a few 100 grams or more.
As you know, poor sleep cycles also contribute to weight gain. "Long-term insufficient sleep is associated with higher levels of the hormone ghrelin, which increases appetite, and lower levels of the hormone leptin, which leads to feeling less full. This sets people up to gain weight. By contrast, sleeping more could alter these hormones and bring them back to balance," she wrote in the caption.
2. You were on a flight
Makhija explained that when on a plane, you mainly sit and don't walk around enough. Also, water accumulates in the tissues of our body, particularly in our lower limbs (ankles and calves). So, due to circulatory problems and water retention, your weight may fluctuate the next day.
3. Alcohol
"Alcohol isn't processed the same way as other beverages and foods, so it can take longer for your body to eliminate," Makhija mentioned. She also highlighted that alcohol can slow down the digestion of other substances, contributing to more weight.
4. Late dinner
If you have had your dinner later than usual last night, then it is not the best time to check your weight. Late dinners mean delayed digestion and poorer detoxification. Also, sleeping right after a late meal may cause bloating, lethargy, a little nausea or stomach upset. So, Do not weigh yourself the next day to avoid disappointment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.