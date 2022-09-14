Weight Loss: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares 5 Don'ts To Keep In Mind When On A Weight Loss Journey
Weight Loss: The best way to lose weight is to form a routine that is effective yet sustainable. A nutritionist explains things to avoid when trying to lose weight.
Weight Loss: It is important to build a healthy and happy relationship with food
In one of her recent posts, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar lists 5 things one must not do when trying to lose weight. When trying to lose weight, many factors weigh in and influence your journey. It is important to follow the right meal, workout sufficiently, get enough sleep, and follow an overall healthy lifestyle. However, keeping all of these things in mind can be time-consuming and mentally tiring. It is essential to make this journey sustainable, joyful, and effective.
Here are 5 things to avoid when on a weight loss journey:
1. “Don't make it your ONLY project”
An unrealistic weight loss plan can occupy your entire day be it mentally as well as physically. Hence, it is necessary to follow a sustainable diet that does not need to be looked after every time of the day. Making your weight loss journey your only purpose or goal can make it exhausting and result in burnout.
2. “Don't see adaptation time as failure”
Adaption time means the time span between the beginning of a stimulus and the point at which the sense organ has fully adjusted and is no longer responsive. In most cases, it is 12 weeks for a response to sustained stimuli.
3. “Don't make exercise a punishment”
Staying motivated throughout your weight loss plan can be tough. However, you can achieve a positive and healthy way to navigate this journey by making choices that are doable. It is important to partake in activities that bring you joy and don't feel like a burden even if it is working out.
4. “Don't make eating food a crime”
Trying to lose weight means maintaining a calorie deficit state. While you are in a calorie deficit state, you have also expected to consume healthy foods that provide you with the nutrients your body needs. This can often mean avoiding foods that might be satiating to you. However, it is necessary to try and consume healthy yet delicious foods that make you healthy as well as satiated.
5. “Don't track every step, calorie, kilo.”
Trying to follow a calorie deficit diet and working out sufficiently are two of the main factors that constitute weight loss. However, being obsessive over these numerical signifiers. Calculating every calorie you consume or every calorie you burn can be exhausting.
Take a look:
In conclusion, the best way to lose weight is to form a routine that is effective yet sustainable.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.