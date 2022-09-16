Weight Loss: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Lists 5 Do's When On A Weight Loss Journey
Weight Loss: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar brings our attention to 5 factors that constitute a healthy and successful weight loss journey.
Weight Loss: It is important to eat foods that are healthy as well as delicious
The key to a successful weight loss journey is consistency. Instead of adopting an all-or-nothing approach that almost always fails because it's too difficult to follow, focus on just a few tiny improvements at a time to start forming some good habits that last a lifetime.
It is important to plan out a diet and workout plan that is both feasible and fun. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar brings our attention to 5 factors that constitute a healthy and successful weight loss journey. She discusses 5 do's that must be followed through a weight loss plan.
5 do's on your journey to weight loss according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar:
1. “Do eat as per your appetite”
2. “Do make the time to exercise”
The secret to weight loss and weight maintenance is exercise. Exercise has a variety of positive health effects and can aid in burning off extra calories that are difficult to shed through diet alone. Find a habit you can fit into your schedule while enjoying. Simple bodyweight workouts like squats and push-ups can be done at home in a matter of minutes to add more metabolism-boosting muscle without using any weights.
3. “Do make it a point to sleep on time”
Make it a point to go to bed sooner. You'll feel and have more energy for it. As per research, even a short period of sleep deprivation can cause an almost immediate weight gain. That's because you can't make better decisions during the day if you don't get enough sleep. When you're tired, you often eat fatty and sweet things to make up for it.
4. “Do keep sustainability in mind with every choice”
As discussed in the beginning, a sustainable routine is key to successful and healthy weight loss. Make sure to plan a diet and consume foods that are feasible to prepare and consume on a regular basis. Make sure to also draw a workout routine that is challenging yet doable.
5. “Do continue to enjoy every aspect of a full life.”
The last thing Rujuta Diwekar suggests is enjoying all aspects of life. She suggests engaging with, “friends, family, travel. work. etc.” Our loved ones, travelling and other aspects of life influence our moods and may even motivate us while we are on this journey.
Take a look at her post:
Follow these do's if you want to successfully lose weight and maintain it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
