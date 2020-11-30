Weight Loss: Here's How Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi Lost 10 Kgs In 58 Days- Watch Video
How Pratik Gandhi Lost Weight: For the first time ever in my life I had gained great amount of weight with great difficulty, said Gandhi. The actor shared glimpses of his homebound workout on Instagram. Watch video here.
Weight loss: Pratik Gandhi did workout at home to shed extra kilos
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gandhi went from from 86 kg to 76 kg, from 38" to 33" in 58 days
- He did cardio and bodyweight workouts at home
- He also followed a diet regime to shed extra kilos
Pratik Gandhi aka Harshad Mehta has been gaining popularity for all the right reasons. The Gujarati actor has delivered a promising performance in portraying Mehta's character, and is being praised universally for it. But today, we are not going to talk about his acting. In fact, we are going to talk about the actor's fitness regime, which helped him lose 10 kgs in a span of 58 days! Scroll down his Instagram post and you will find a few posts where Gandhi can be seen exercising at home with his wife Bhamini Oza and daughter.
Monday Motivation: How Pratik Gandhi lost 10 kgs in 58 days
"For the first time ever in my life I had gained great amount of weight with great difficulty," the actor wrote in one of his Insta posts talks, while talking about his character in the show. "With that kind of weight I felt like a completely different person. And shedding those kilos felt like a mountainous task when I began to get back to my former shape," he added.
Indeed, gaining weight is not a pleasant experience at all. It makes one uncomfortable in several ways and also increases the risk of diseases like diabetes, obesity and thyroid to name a few.
"From 86 kg to 76 kg, from 38" to 33" in 58 days with intense bodyweight homebound workout and right diet," added Gandhi, while thanking his trainer Parth Adhyaru for being a guide, philosopher and friend in his fitness journey.
With regular practice, the right kind of training and diet routine, Gandhi was able to shed these kilos in such a short span of time. From squats to lunges to cobra pose, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, planks and push-ups, Gandhi did it all. The following videos show the actor's "Homebound workout".
Gandhi's fitness journey also shows that it is not important to go to the gym getting fit or building muscles. Yes, strength training with the help of lifting weights is crucial for building strength and stamina. But the same can be done with the help of body weight exercises like planks, push-ups and pull-ups well. What is needed, though, is the motivation and dedication to do it.
So here's is some #MondayMotivation for working out this week. Here's a home workout that you can do without any equipment at the comfort of your home. Let's do this!
